Higher pay parking rates sends right message 

Self-declared "transit-skeptic" councillor Ralph Forsyth declares, "the community really hates it" when the Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) proposes parking fee increases.

Do Whistler homeowners enjoy property tax increases?

We are not consulted when they go up, so why do timid politicians feel obliged to seek public input before adjusting parking fees? They should simply proceed with the necessary measure.

This is 2020. Motorists have now had 20 years to voluntarily decrease car trips, but instead, Whistler is more congested than ever, with both locals and visitors contributing more and more to the greenhouse gases that are melting our glaciers, frying our forests and turning snow to rain.

Human behaviour invariably defaults to the cheapest and most convenient option.

It is the RMOW's responsibility to provide adequate price signals to ensure that single-occupancy motoring is no longer the automatic choice to get from A to B.

Thomas DeMarco // Whistler