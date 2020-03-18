March 18, 2020 News » Regional

How to care for yourself or someone else with COVID-19 at home 

The government has provided advice on how to protect yourself and others in the home, as well as those in your community

By
click to enlarge The Government of Canada advises anyone with COVID-19 to stay at home unless absolutely necessary and to stay in a separate room and use a separate bathroom from others in your home, if possible. Photo: iStock
  • The Government of Canada advises anyone with COVID-19 to stay at home unless absolutely necessary and to stay in a separate room and use a separate bathroom from others in your home, if possible. Photo: iStock

If you've been infected with COVID-19 and live alone, avoiding contact with other people is the best way to prevent the spread of disease in your community. However, if you live with family, roommates, or a partner, complete self-isolation might not be possible.

The Government of Canada advises anyone with COVID-19 to stay at home unless absolutely necessary and to stay in a separate room and use a separate bathroom from others in your home, if possible.

If you need to be in contact with others, keep at least two metres between yourself and the other person. Interactions should be brief and you should always wear a mask. Do not share personal items with others, such as toothbrushes, towels, bed linen, utensils or electronic devices.

All surfaces that you touch often, like toilets, bedside tables, doorknobs, phones and television remotes, should be cleaned and disinfected daily. Household cleaners work, or you may use diluted bleach (one part bleach and nine parts water) to disinfect. Put the lid of the toilet down before flushing.

You should ensure that you get plenty of rest, eat a balanced diet and stay in touch with others through communication devices. With this in mind, if your symtoms get worse, immediately contact your health care provider or public health authority and follow their instructions.

Caring for someone with COVID-19 at home

If you're caring for someone with COVID-19, the government states there are also a few things to keep in mind. First, only one healthy person should provide care. This means that people who are at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19 should not care for someone with COVID-19. These people include elderly persons, those with chronic medical conditions (e.g., heart disease, diabetes) or compromised immune systems.

Other ways to protect yourself:

If you need to be within 2 metres of the ill person, wear a mask, disposable gloves and eye protection.

Wear disposable gloves when touching the ill person, their environment and soiled items or surfaces.

Do not re-use masks or gloves.

Clean your hands often for at least 20 seconds, especially after contact with the ill person and after removing gloves, masks and eye protection.

Dry your hands with disposable paper towels.

If not available, use a reusable towel and replace it when it becomes wet.

You can also remove dirt with a wet wipe and then use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

After contact with an ill person, monitor yourself for 14 days. However, if you've had direct contact with body fluids of the ill person (e.g. were coughed or sneezed on when you weren't wearing a mask), contact your local public health authority for further instructions.

The B.C. Ministry of Health has developed a new assessment tool for people who aren't sure if they require further testing or assessment for COVID-19.

Launched on Monday, March 16, the free online tool may be completed for yourself, or on behalf of someone else, if they are unable to.

This article originally appeared here.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

More by Elana Shepert/ Vancouver is Awesome

Features & Images

March 15, 2020

Bringing the first television to Whistler

Bringing the first television to Whistler

More.

Sports

March 18, 2020

Whistler Mountain's Alexander wraps season in 10th

Whistler Mountain's Alexander wraps season in 10th

WMSC grad enjoyed strong rookie season More.

Opinion

March 12, 2020

164 years until gender parity

164 years until gender parity

More.

A&E

March 20, 2020

Lil'wat artist's painting now part of Audain Art Museum collection

Lil'wat artist's painting now part of Audain Art Museum collection

Museum acquires Levi Nelson's Nations in an Urban Landscape More.

Food & Drink

March 14, 2020

The slow, avoidable decline of Tim Hortons

The slow, avoidable decline of Tim Hortons

With big losses and its CEO stepping down, coffee chain needs to go back to its roots to regain Canadians' trust More.

Events

Saturdays, 6 p.m.

Whistler Club Crawl

Whistler Club Crawl

@ Whistler More.

Features & Images

March 15, 2020

Monkeying around in Gibraltar

Monkeying around in Gibraltar

This little overseas territory of the U.K. is home to Barbary apes. More.

Music

March 12, 2020

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Calm Like a bomb, Vancouver's Rage Against the Machine tribute band, plays The Crystal Lounge on Friday, March 13 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

March 13, 2020

Please post responsibly

Please post responsibly

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation