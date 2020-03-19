How Whistler is staying fed through all the business closures 

over the course of a day, the staff at Pasta Lupino did a complete about-face on owner Kevin Holland's decision to close the Main Street restaurant.

"It flipped in about a 24-hour period, where it went from 'Why would we close?' to 'I think we should go home,'" explained Holland, who decided to close the doors of the Italian eatery hours after Whistler Blackcomb announced it was closing for a week (Vail Resorts has since said it will likely remain closed for the season) and two positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Pemberton.

It's difficult to overstate just how devastating the loss of revenue will be for restaurants like Pasta Lupino, which already have to contend with sky-high rent and razor-thin profit margins.

For now, dozens of the resort's restaurants, cafes and shops have closed temporarily, while other eateries have moved to takeout-only to help prevent the spread of the virus. And while most small businesses may be able to weather the coming weeks or even months, the ripple effect of a looming decline in global tourism could turn into a tidal wave over the long haul.

"I think the long term is the most frightening thing," Holland said. "Everyone who is under-capitalized is going to have a hard time riding this out. It's a big question mark of how much government aid is going to come down the pipe."

There has been talk of allowing businesses to defer their mortgage or rent payments, but even that is simply "kicking the can down the road," Holland said. "It's money that is kind of evaporating."

Although it did not respond to multiple requests for comment, the Restaurant Association of Whistler (RAW) put out a statement on March 11 to reassure its members after convening a planning session with a consulting firm to "reignite the mandate of RAW and 'why' we exist."

"As the COVID-19 situation continues to develop, as more taxes and fees and regulations are downloaded ... the F&B sector across the province is incredibly fragile," it went on. "We believe that if we can move the dial for profitability in the province and elevate the world-class status of our resort, then we can move the dial in legislation, lead by example and make positive impacts not only to our community in Whistler, but the entire F&B sector of the province."

Supermarkets on the frontlines

With fewer restaurant options and the public panic buying provisions to weather the outbreak, Whistler's grocery stores are adapting to feed the needs of the community.

Despite the oft-empty shelves, the grocery stores Pique heard from said there was no danger of running out of product.

"We will not run out of food or essential supplies," said Nesters Market president Dan Bregg in a statement. "We are restocking daily and our supply chain is working extra hard to restock items that you want and need, we just may need a day or two to catch up."

To help weather the rush, Fresh Street Market is hiring at all of its stores, said Mark McCurdy, VP of retail operations.

"If we are like other areas of the world, the only retailers open in the future might be grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations," he added.

The Whistler Food Bank is also bracing for "an unprecedented demand," said Lori Pyne, acting director of the Whistler Community Services Society (WCSS).

For those experiencing food insecurity, prepared food bags are available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Saturday at the food bank at 8000 Nesters Road.

WCSS is also asking for donations of cash and food to deal with the demand. Cash donations are eligible for tax receipts and can be made at mywcss.org. Food can be dropped off at donation bins at all local grocery stores.

The most needed items include: canned food rich in protein, canned vegetables and fruit, canned soups, cereal and granola bars, dried beans and legumes, peanut butter, rice, pasta and pasta sauce.

The Re-Use-It and Re-Build-It Centres are no longer accepting items for donation so WCSS can focus its efforts on the food bank and outreach services. Those leaving town with gently used clothing and household items can still donate them at the Re-Build-It Centre blue bins in Function Junction. Locals remaining in town are asked to hold off on donations at this time.

Grocery stores and delivery services have implemented special hours or discounts for seniors and other vulnerable populations. Here is a list of the offers currently available:

Creekside Market: Elderly and high-risk individuals can shop from 8 to 9 a.m.

Fresh St. Market: Elderly and high-risk individuals can shop from 7 to 8 a.m. every Wednesday and Friday.

Nesters Market: Preferred shopping to customers needing assistance or extra consideration, including seniors and those with disabilities, from 8 to 9 a.m. Nesters is also implementing its Shop & Drop initiative for the elderly and those in self-isolation or quarantine. Email your grocery list to orders@nestersmarket.com and the store will contact you by phone for payment and deliver your groceries to your car in the parking lot or to your home.

Whistler Grocery Service & Delivery: Free delivery for orders of $100 or more. Use the coupon code "Free Delivery." The service also now delivers from a handful of restaurants and plans to add more by the weekend.

Whistler Grocery Store: Free delivery within Whistler with a minimum order of $100 (excluding tobacco products). Orders will be accepted by phone from 8 a.m. to noon.

Upper Village Market: Free delivery between 2 and 6 p.m.

Your Independent Grocer: Elderly and high-risk individuals can shop from 7 to 8 a.m. daily.