March 13, 2020 News » Whistler

Hungry? Help yourself 

WCSS provides self-serve fridges at Whistler schools

By
click to enlarge PHOTO SUBMITTED. - One of the self-serve fridges provided by Whistler Community Services Society.
  • Photo submitted.
  • One of the self-serve fridges provided by Whistler Community Services Society.

STUDENTS AT all Whistler schools now have access to free self-serve fridges thanks to the Whistler Community Services Society (WCSS).

"It's awesome. It's just super low barrier for the kids," said interim WCSS executive director Lori Pyne.

"There's no judgment being passed if they access the fridge, and it's not done on a financial restriction basis at all, it's on the need of food ... if you're hungry, you can have lunch."

The fridges are stocked with healthy snacks like vegetables, fruit, granola bars and sandwiches, Pyne said, and are restocked by WCSS volunteers once a week.

"It gets replenished once a week, but the students can come at any time through the week to see what's in the fridge," said Whistler Secondary School vice principal Diane Hart.

"Sometimes there's more, sometimes there's less, so it just depends on the day of the week, but the kids can come at their break time or in between classes—anytime if they need something."

According to the Breakfast Club of Canada, one in four Canadian children may be going to school hungry.

"I think the research is probably sufficient to say that a fed stomach (contributes to) a healthier mind, that's able to learn, and we do see that in the afternoons," Hart said.

"If the students aren't eating lunch, or if they come in and haven't had breakfast, they're more apt to be tired, they're sometimes grumpier, they're more lethargic, and they're maybe not as engaged in their learning ...

"I'd say it's a good practice all around for them to be able to have access to food when they need it so they can focus on their learning instead of a grumbling tummy."

The school has always made an effort, whether through the Parent Advisory Council or the office, to have snacks or lunches available for students if they need them, Hart said, but the fridges provide "one more layer" of support.

"What I like to see is that they know that there's support there and they can get what they need," she said.

"So that's, for us, the main thing, is that they know that there's something there if they need it, and they can access it, and they can just quietly get on with their day. They don't need to go through a clumsy process to apply for anything or ask for it, they just know it's there."

Fridges for Myrtle Philip and Spring Creek were donated by Dayhu Investments, while Whistler Secondary and Waldorf Whistler are using fridges they had in-house.

WCSS is also planning a school breakfast pilot program for Whistler Secondary thanks in part to a fundraiser ran last month at Nesters Market.

"We've already kind of designed what the pilot program would look like, we just need money to implement it, and then if the pilot works we'll get a bigger grant to run a program for everybody," Pyne said.

The Whistler Food Bank hosted 2,490 visits in 2019, with children making up 24-per-cent of the visits.

Anyone interested in sponsoring a child through WCSS ($585 for a year, or $60/month) can head to www.mywcss.org for more info.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Whistler »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Whistler

More by Braden Dupuis

Features & Images

March 13, 2020

Waking it up with solar&mdash;Swiss-style

Waking it up with solar—Swiss-style

Lagging climate leadership means finding solutions ourselves More.

Sports

March 13, 2020

Banked slalom major addition to World Ski and Snowboard Festival lineup

Banked slalom major addition to World Ski and Snowboard Festival lineup

With new events, revamped World Ski and Snowboard Festival hopes to maximize inclusivity More.

Opinion

March 12, 2020

164 years until gender parity

164 years until gender parity

More.

A&E

March 13, 2020

<i>The Swan Suit</i> offers fairy tales for modern times

The Swan Suit offers fairy tales for modern times

Katherine Fawcett celebrates launch of second book at Pemberton Public Library on Saturday, March 14 More.

Food & Drink

March 6, 2020

Tired of that same old staff meal you've eaten a thousand times? Whistler Food Swap can help

Tired of that same old staff meal you've eaten a thousand times? Whistler Food Swap can help

Facebook group connects local workers to trade staff meals More.

Events

Fridays, 3-6 p.m. Continues through May 1

Beats & Bevs

Beats & Bevs

@ Brickworks Public House
Dive head first into the weekend every Friday for après with guest DJs. For table... More.

Features & Images

March 8, 2020

Awesome Andalusia:

Awesome Andalusia:

A Cyclist's Shangri-La and Photographer's Dream—Pueblos Blancos More.

Music

March 12, 2020

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Calm Like a bomb, Vancouver's Rage Against the Machine tribute band, plays The Crystal Lounge on Friday, March 13 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

March 13, 2020

Please post responsibly

Please post responsibly

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation