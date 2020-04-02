April 02, 2020 News » Sea to Sky

IHIT investigating possible homicide in Squamish 

Woman found dead in Government Road home

The death of a woman found in a Squamish home on Wednesday, April 1 is being investigated as a possible homicide, police said in a release.

Squamish RCMP was called to do a wellness check at a home in the 40000 block of Government Road at 11:40 p.m. Once inside, police discovered the body.

Due to the suspicious nature of the death, the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in to investigate. Police said they are likely to be on the scene and in the surrounding neighbourhood for several days as they continue to gather evidence.

Investigators said they do not feel there is any outstanding risk to the public at this time.

Anyone with information o the death is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Those who wish to remain anonymous, can contact Sea to Sky Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

