May 20, 2020

Illegal campers stop leads RCMP to ammunition, drugs and more 

Squamish man and woman arrested

Items discovered by Squamish RCMP.
  Items discovered by Squamish RCMP.

A relatively routine call to deal with some illegal campers led Squamish RCMP to drugs, ammunition, and other stolen goods, police say.

RCMP were given a tip about illegal campers around the area of the Cheekye substation and the Cheekye River just off the Squamish Valley Road on May 11, according to a police news release.

Officers went to the area and discovered an illegal encampment with a stolen RV trailer, which had been reported stolen from Depot Road a week before.

Police arrested and later released a man and woman.

Along with the trailer, police located handgun ammunition, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and other drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash, and a stolen mountain bike from Edmonton.

The couple, both from Squamish, face charges of: possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of stolen property, and driving while prohibited.

The pair's names will not be released until charges are approved by the Crown.

The investigation continues.

Police ask that if anyone knows anything about these crimes to contact the Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100 or contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

