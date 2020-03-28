March 28, 2020 A&E » Arts

In self-isolation? Learn guitar! 

Local musician Will Ross goes remote for lessons

Will Ross is teaching guitar lessons remotely.
  Will Ross is teaching guitar lessons remotely.

Like many creative people grappling with COVID-19 upheaval, when Will Ross’ gigs were all cancelled, he turned to the internet.

The Squamish musician—who often performs in Whistler—had long taught a select handful of students guitar lessons to supplement his income, but with no concerts in his foreseeable future, he decided to add more—virtually.

“I only had students in Squamish—I think five—and that’s all I wanted at that particular time because I was so busy with my new show schedule,” he says. “Now, I have so much time on my hands and I have tons of references and the ability to teach kids guitar.”

Armed with equipment like an upgraded mic and a screen, Ross launched his remote lessons earlier this month with around 10 students. “I’d love to pick it up to 20 or 30 a week,” he says. “I tried the first couple yesterday and they went great.”

While it might be hard to see the bright side in mass self-isolation (well, aside from flattening the curve, of course), one perk of online guitar lessons has been its large reach.

“I have a few lessons for students now from Ontario that were like, ‘Whoo hoo! You’re going to [teach online]!’ I grew up in Hamilton, so I’m taking on some students from Ontario at the moment, which is really cool. It’s not something I would’ve entertained or fathomed before.”

The individualized lessons are $20 a session (down from $30 in-person lessons) and Ross says he hopes it will help enrich people’s creative lives while they’re stuck indoors.

“I’m trying to keep it affordable for everyone too,” he says. “If anyone is interested, by all means, feel free to drop me a line.”

Contact him at willrossmusic@outlook.com.

