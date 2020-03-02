March 02, 2020 News » Regional

Investigation into death of Squamish toddler ongoing: RCMP 

Conclusions will take some time, police say

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY DAVID BUZZARD - Police investigating the scene in front of a Squamish grocery store on Friday, Feb. 28.
  • PHOTO BY DAVID BUZZARD
  • Police investigating the scene in front of a Squamish grocery store on Friday, Feb. 28.

Squamish RCMP say the investigation into the incident at a Squamish grocery store parking lot on Friday, Feb. 28 that resulted in the death of a toddler is ongoing.

The process will take some time, police say.

"The investigation into the collision on Friday night continues and Squamish RCMP are still gathering evidence and statements," Banks told The Chief on Monday.

"Any causal factors, including charges, will be determined after all evidence is gathered, this includes: Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) reports, Coroner's Report, statements, mechanical inspection, and surveillance. It will take some time for all of the above to be completed."

This article originally appeared here.

