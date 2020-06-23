Join in livestream chat about Vancouver sitcom The Switch 

Alphabet Soup is hosting a special livestream chat on Thursday, June 25, with the creative minds behind the very first transgender sitcom.

Produced and filmed in Vancouver, The Switch is a six-episode series focused on lead character Sü (played by Nayla Rose). After a mishap online shopping for hormones, she ends up broke and moonlighting as a text-message dominatrix "until her boyfriend suspects she’s texting her ex, so she sets up a double-date, which leads to a fistfight over the bill, and before you know it, someone is trying to mess with her medical records, which is a problem because she’s already fudged her paperwork to be considered for gender reassignment surgery, and now she has to fix this without getting deported, while her roommate is still a wanted eco-terrorist - and that’s just one character," according to a press release.

Rose will join showrunner and co-writer Amy Fox and director Jem Garrard via livestream for a Sea to Sky audience to talk about creating original and diverse content in Canada.

Alphabet Soup—a collaborative local initiative with The YC (Whistler’s Youth Centre), the Whistler Public Library, Whistler Community Services Society, and the Whistler Blackcomb Alliance for LGBTQ2S+ individuals, friends, family and allies to make friends, find support, and have fun—is inviting all community members to submit questions ahead of time (click here).

Then tune in on here on June from 8 p.m. until 9 p.m. for the livestream.