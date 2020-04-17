April 17, 2020 News » Whistler

Joy Project looks to give thanks 

Online 'game' brings people together for gratitude

By
click to enlarge PHOTO SUBMITTED - One of the signs created in support of essential workers during the Joy Project's recent beta test.
  • Photo submitted
  • One of the signs created in support of essential workers during the Joy Project's recent beta test.

Whistler entrepreneurs Andrew Long and Gina Mollicone-Long have revamped their business in order to promote gratitude.

The pair run Connectify, an online "team-based, problem-solving challenge" designed to engage, support and connect employees working from home but recently pivoted to making the program accessible free of charge to the general public, all the while providing encouragement to hard-working healthcare staff.

"We wanted to use what we had as a way to give back and connect people who are all at home right now," Long said. "The Joy Project is basically a general-public version of what we've been offering to corporate groups."

To participate, a team captain can head to https://connectify.net/joy and register a group of at least two members. The next session is scheduled for Saturday, April 18 at 2 p.m., and teams must be registered at least an hour in advance.

When the game starts, teams log in to a web conference such as Skype, Zoom, FaceTime or Hangout, and receive instructions through the Connectify app.

"They have a number of different things that they have to do that are taking photos, taking videos and answering questions. They're fun, they're creative and some of them are just fun to do," he said.

Challenges will include finding ways to support essential workers, such as by making a hand-drawn sign of gratitude.

Participants can be from the same household or, in Mollicone-Long's case, she can bring in her parents and her Seattle-based brother and his family.

"It's basically like a virtual party," Mollicone-Long said. "It doesn't matter where you are, or where your friends are."

Teams will earn points for completing as many of the challenges as possible in the allotted 22 minutes.

"The tasks are designed to bring people's awareness to thanking people, making a difference, bringing gratitude, being joyful, having fun," Mollicone-Long said. "Even though this game has a points total and there's a winner, the real point of the game is everybody collaborating to creatively extend joy and gratitude."

For more on this story, pick up an upcoming edition of Pique.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Whistler »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Whistler

More by Dan Falloon

Features & Images

April 17, 2020

Where are all the family doctors

Where are all the family doctors

Whistler's family doctor shortage is acute—but efforts are underway to change that More.

Sports

April 16, 2020

Whistler's Thompson siblings look back on campaigns

Whistler's Thompson siblings look back on campaigns

Ski-crosser Marielle finished third overall while alpine racer Broderick made return from injury More.

Opinion

April 16, 2020

Our financial meltdown

Our financial meltdown

More.

A&E

April 17, 2020

Profile On: Kassandra Turmel

Profile On: Kassandra Turmel

Meet the Whistler artist who uses the landscape for abstract inspiration More.

Food & Drink

April 15, 2020

With the rent due, some Whistler eateries have no choice but to reopen

With the rent due, some Whistler eateries have no choice but to reopen

'We're not asking for a free ride,' says Peaked Pies co-owner More.

Events

Fridays, 1:30 p.m.

Jummah Salah (Friday Prayer)

Jummah Salah (Friday Prayer)

@ Maury Young Arts Centre
There will be a weekly "Jummah Salah" (Friday Prayer) held at the Maury Young Arts... More.

Features & Images

April 12, 2020

Mesmerized by magical Morocco:

Mesmerized by magical Morocco:

My anniversary road trip More.

Music

April 3, 2020

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts organization also compiles list of online resources for entertainment and education during the pandemic More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

April 17, 2020

The optimist's guide to self-isolation

The optimist's guide to self-isolation

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation