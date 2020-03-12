March 12, 2020 News » Regional

Juno Awards in Saskatoon cancelled last-minute over COVID-19 concerns 

click to enlarge A videographer looks through his camera during the 2020 Juno Award nominee press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Canadian music's Juno Awards, which were scheduled for Sunday in Saskatoon, have been cancelled as a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
  A videographer looks through his camera during the 2020 Juno Award nominee press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Canadian music's Juno Awards, which were scheduled for Sunday in Saskatoon, have been cancelled as a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

SASKATOON — The Juno Awards have been cancelled over concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak — a move one music publicist says was the right decision but is also a "devastating" blow to the industry.

The country's biggest celebration of Canadian music was to take place with thousands of fans and dozens of musical acts on Sunday at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, and broadcast on CBC.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences said Thursday morning the decision was made with input and guidance from local tourism and provincial health authorities.

Some artists had already flown to the city to partake in Juno Week music events tied to the awards show, and shortly before the cancellation, the SaskTel Centre was still selling tickets to Sunday's bash.

Organizers faced a flood of calls on social media for the event to be cancelled in the 24 hours leading up to Thursday's announcement, including some from doctors and politicians.

"I'm pretty devastated," said Toronto-based music publicist Eric Alper, who had already scrapped plans to attend before Thursday's announcement and told the 16 artists he works with not to go either.

"I wish that CARAS, the Juno committee, might have been able to do this a couple of days ago, before people started to travel and make real plans for it. But that's the way things go when not only in this country but around the world — we're all learning about what could potentially be the new normal over the next couple of months," Alper said.

"It's just devastating for the artists and the music industry that have worked tirelessly to make Canadian music's biggest night happen."

The Junos rotate through cities from year to year, providing an economic and tourism boost for the host region, with legions of artists and fans descending on the area.

They also add a huge level of excitement, especially to smaller cities, with a week of festivities leading up to the big broadcast.

Vancouver indie rock outfit Said The Whale tweeted Thursday that they had pre-emptively cancelled their plans to attend because of the pandemic.

On Monday, Junos organizers issued a statement saying they were closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation.

At the time, they said based on numerous consultations with relevant authorities, they had determined the risks associated with COVID-19 remained low for Canada and Canadian travellers.

Pop singer Alessia Cara was set to host the awards show, having racked up a leading six nominations.

Her fellow album of the year nominees include crooner Michael Buble, Bryan Adams, Toronto rapper Nav and neoclassical pianist Alexandra Streliski.

Presenters at the big show were to include country star Dallas Smith, the Sheepdogs frontman Ewan Currie, Gov. Gen. Julie Payette and Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault.

This was the second time Saskatoon was picked to host the bash, after the Junos in 2007 when Nelly Furtado served as host.

In a statement, the CARAS said they would look other ways to honour this year's winners. The organizers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

— By Victoria Ahearn in Toronto and David Friend in Saskatoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020.

