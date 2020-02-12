February 12, 2020 News » Regional

Keep an eye out for B.C. bats: researchers 

White-nose syndrome has yet to reach B.C.

click to enlarge A hibernating Little Brown Bat showing visible signs of the fungus. - Photo: ALAN HICKS/NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION
Just 150 kilometres south of the B.C.-U.S. border is the white-nose syndrome, the fungal disease credited with the deaths of millions of bats.

While the disease has yet to spread to B.C., the BC Community Bat Program is asking the public to help track the disease.

"Detection of WNS in B.C. is challenging because our bats hibernate alone or in small groups across the province" Mandy Kellner, provincial co-ordinator with the BC Community Bat Program, said in a press release. "To monitor the spread of the disease, we need more eyes on the ground. Outdoor enthusiasts and homeowners with roosts on their property may be the first to find evidence of trouble."

To help, report any sightings of dead bats or winter bat activity, making sure to note where and when the activity was. The bodies of dead bats will be tested for the disease. Make sure never to touch a bat with your bare hands. Follow the guidelines of www.bcbats.ca if you must move one.

It's not out of the ordinary to see bats during warmer winter days or evenings, when they may be catching bugs. Sleeping bats should be left alone, the organization recommends. You can instead snap a photo and report the sighting.

WNS is nearly 100 per cent fatal for bats, although it does not affect humans. There are currently no treatments for the disease, but preserving and restoring bat habitat may help bats rebound from the disease.

Make reports to www.bcbats.ca, vancouver@bcbats.ca or 1-855-922-2287 ext. 11.

Latest in Regional

February 8, 2020

Playing back Peak Season

Playing back Peak Season

Looking back on Whistler's brief brush with MTV cameras, 10 years after reality show Peak Season brought Whistler to TV screens around the world More.

Sports

February 13, 2020

Sea to Sky Nordics skiers win in Prince George

Sea to Sky Nordics skiers win in Prince George

Pochay-McBain, Lowe snag BC Cup gold More.

Opinion

February 13, 2020

Petitioning for change

Petitioning for change

More.

A&E

February 13, 2020

Pemberton school tackles the weird and wacky world of Wonka

Pemberton school tackles the weird and wacky world of Wonka

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory runs at the Maury Young Arts Centre on Feb. 14, 15, 21, and 22 More.

Food & Drink

February 7, 2020

B.C. meets Morocco for latest edition of Mile One's Night Kitchen Icon Series

B.C. meets Morocco for latest edition of Mile One's Night Kitchen Icon Series

Dinner series highlights top-shelf B.C. ingredients prepared in variety of styles More.

Events

Sundays, 3-6 p.m. Continues through May 3

Sundaze with DJ Nat Morel

Sundaze with DJ Nat Morel

@ Brickworks Public House
Spend your Sundays in a heady daze. Head over for DJ Nat Morel's Brickworks residency,... More.

Features & Images

February 9, 2020

Sunrise over Stockholm

Sunrise over Stockholm

As seen from the back of a horse More.

Music

February 13, 2020

Work and fun collide for &#10;Patrick Gavigan

Work and fun collide for Patrick Gavigan

Vancouver musician plays the Mallard Lounge on Saturday, Feb. 15 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

February 6, 2020

Learning from your (extremely dumb) mistakes is part of skiing

Learning from your (extremely dumb) mistakes is part of skiing

More.

