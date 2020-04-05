April 05, 2020 Sports » Features

Korthals bursary receives $16,000 boost 

Pemberton's Raven Backcountry Festival will award in memory of fallen ski guide

By
click to enlarge FACEBOOK PHOTO - A bursary in memory of Lisa Korthals received a $16,000 boost from the Raven Backcountry Festival.
  • Facebook photo
  • A bursary in memory of Lisa Korthals received a $16,000 boost from the Raven Backcountry Festival.

The Lisa Korthals Memorial Bursary got a major boost from a brand-new backcountry festival.

During the inaugural edition of the Raven Backcountry Festival in Pemberton on Feb. 7 and 8, organizers collected roughly $16,000 for the bursary, which helps women aspiring to start their mechanized ski guiding careers. The total amount raised was announced on March 28, the two-year anniversary of Korthals' death in an avalanche while guiding near Pemberton.

Vlad Lamoureux of the Canadian Ski Guide Association (CSGA), who organized the GoFundMe for the bursary starting in 2018, said the donation goes a long way to help the fund reach its $50,000 goal. As of April 3, the GoFundMe, online at gofundme.com/f/Lisa-Korthals-Bursary, had raised $21,671 on its own.

"It's going to ensure the viability of this bursary for a long time," he said. "We don't want it to be a flash in the pan. We don't want it to be three years, four years and then done."

Lamoureux said that he and his fellow ski guides notice Korthals' absence constantly.

"It seems like it's been longer [than two years]. We miss her everyday," he said. "She's still in the forefront of our minds."

Pick up the April 9 edition of Pique for more.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Features »

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Features

More by Dan Falloon

Features & Images

April 3, 2020

The Fire that Saved Sun Valley

The Fire that Saved Sun Valley

A Whistler backcountry skier tours the scorched earth of Central Idaho More.

Sports

April 5, 2020

Korthals bursary receives $16,000 boost

Korthals bursary receives $16,000 boost

Pemberton's Raven Backcountry Festival will award in memory of fallen ski guide More.

Opinion

April 3, 2020

The FOMO will fade if we all stay home

The FOMO will fade if we all stay home

More.

A&E

April 3, 2020

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts organization also compiles list of online resources for entertainment and education during the pandemic More.

Events

Wednesdays, 9 p.m.

Jam Night

Jam Night

@ Black's Pub & Restaurant
Jam Night with Kostaman and friends every Wednesday night from 9 pm.... More.

Features & Images

March 29, 2020

Anatomy of a lockdown

Anatomy of a lockdown

Travelling in France during COVID-19 More.

Music

April 3, 2020

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts organization also compiles list of online resources for entertainment and education during the pandemic More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

April 3, 2020

What kind of world do we want to come back into?

What kind of world do we want to come back into?

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation