Krasny emerging on B.C. Enduro Tour 

After a season undermined by injury, Carter Krasny is back.

The 16-year-old has podiumed in MEC B.C Enduro Tour action the past two weekends in the men's 16 to 20 category, taking second in Vernon on May 14 before rising that one last spot to take the crown in Williams Lake on May 21.

Krasny said he's getting back up to speed and becoming a force to be reckoned with on the tour.

"Winter training definitely has helped, and being back on the bike riding after an injury last summer, it's really good to be riding lots," he said. "The races really help. You're training so much and every stage, you're getting faster and faster and every race just makes you better."

Krasny, who attends school on Vancouver Island, spent the winter cross-country running and training in the gym to prepare for this summer's campaign.

With the Williams Lake race being one of his favourites on the calendar, in which he took second in 2016, Krasny was thrilled to return and excel once again. He noted the local bike shop, Red Shreds, helps to ensure the race comes off as a success.

Krasny, who won Stages 1, 3 and 5, noted he particularly enjoyed the first and the last of the day as he held off Jacob Tooke — who was second in all five stages — by 10 seconds.

"In Stage 1, we were just flowing through the trees for a while on this ridge, and then you'd drop down and it got really steep near the bottom. I like that sort of stuff and that type of riding," he said. "Stage 5 was awesome because the bike shop helicoptered a bunch of lumber in and they made all these wooden structures... There were so many wooden structures with jumps and berms. It was a super-fun trail. It was almost like going down A Line."

Krasny's main focus for this season is to continue to make his name known at home during the SRAM Canadian Open Enduro in Whistler, the Enduro World Series (EWS) stop as part of Crankworx, as he took 10th in his division in 2015.

"I'm hoping to keep up the good racing," he said. "My main goal is to, hopefully, come top 10 in the EWS race."

Krasny also hopes to finally emerge at the top of the BC Enduro heap, as he was second in 2015 and climbed only as high as fourth in an injury-plagued 2016.

"I'm hoping, this year, to claim the victory, but there are a lot of good racers out there," he said. "It's definitely getting stronger every year. Each year, our category has probably doubled in how many people are racing."

In Williams Lake, two younger Whistler riders also hit the podium as Wei Tien Ho and Tristan Curran were second and third in the 13 to 15 category.