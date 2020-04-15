LETTER: Hire Canadians to work on farms 

I sympathize with local farm operators and would really like to support them (see Pique, March 27, "Farm workers to be exempted from COVID-19 travel ban"). Now, more than ever, farming is an essential service in our province and country.
However, the article suggested that farms need foreign workers to operate and I do not believe this to be true currently. There are thousands of healthy, out-of-work Canadians who can help and are in desperate need of work and housing right now.
Recently, we recruited farmhands and supervisors for a Pemberton farm and the response has been overwhelming.
It would be a shame to bring in any more foreign workers, especially since new workers who get sick could add more burden to our already challenged health-care system.
At least until this crisis passes, I'd like to plead with farms to support our community and hire locally.
Jacki Bissillion // Owner and president of Whistler Personnel Solutions
April 15, 2020
