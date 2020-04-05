April 05, 2020 News » Whistler

LETTER: Physical distancing on Whistler's Valley Trail 

Hello fellow community members.

I know our community is going through a challenging time with the impact of COVID-19. Yet we are privileged to live in such a beautiful place with easy access to awesome trail networks, allowing us to get out there and enjoy the great outdoors while easily practising physical distancing.

I believe most of us are doing our best to respect the required two-metre (six-feet) distance rule and I thank everyone for that.

But I think we can do better and be more aware of others around us.

On the Valley Trail, there are people who walk side by side, which may be fine for you if you are a family or live in the same household. But please be aware that the Valley Trail is not that wide.

Many sections of the Valley Trail are less than 1.5 metres wide per side, so we really can only be two metres apart if both directions stick to the right side of the trail (not the centre) and stay in single file.

If you walk side by side with others, please disperse when you are around others to allow for the appropriate distancing.

And to cyclists out there—when you cut through the middle of the pedestrians on each side of the trail, or you pass other cyclists, you do encroach on their two metres. Please stop and allow for the appropriate distancing, or consider using the roads if the Valley Trail is busy (and even then be mindful when you pass others).

Thank you for your cooperation.

I wish all of us the best of health and look forward to welcoming back our visitors when it is safe to do so!

Theresa Walterhouse // Whistler

