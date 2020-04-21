April 21, 2020 News » Whistler

LETTER: Save the hikes for later 

I'm disappointed by the selfishness on display by many in the hiking community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Too many of us are asking, "What loopholes can I find in the public-health advisories to justify my next hike?" instead of "What can I do to help limit the number of people who will die from coronavirus?"

Many hikers are laser-focused on the two-metre rule, ignoring other equally important aspects of social and physical distancing. 

The sacrifice we're being asked to make as hikers is minor in comparison to what's at stake, particularly for vulnerable and marginalized people. Clearly, any weakening of our collective efforts to reduce the spread of the virus will also prolong the need for widespread park, trail, and campsite closures.

Your favourite hike isn't going anywhere. Please stay home, go outside in your neighbourhood for exercise, and do your part to flatten the curve. 

Stephen Hui // Author, 105 Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia 

