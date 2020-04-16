Letters to the Editor for the week of April 16th 

Gratitude for health care at its best

Three weeks ago, as we were just starting to realize the impact a global pandemic would have on our community, my three-year-old son broke his femur.

At the time, terms like "social distancing" and "flatten the curve" were new to our vocabulary. We assumed time would be measured in weeks, not months. The thought of schools closing seemed far-fetched and hasty. And on a day my son was meant to be attending ski school, we were still processing Vail Resorts' abrupt closure of Whistler Blackcomb.

Big decisions from all levels of government (globally!) were being made one after another, and shock was becoming such a normal part of life I was starting to feel immune to the state of it.

Perhaps that's why I didn't panic when I saw my son fall awkwardly while playing with his older brother; why I managed to keep it together as his eyes met mine with an urgency I hadn't seen before. Instinctively, I knew his leg was broken. But what does shock feel like again? As I struggle to describe the numbness, a meme my friend sent says it best: "I'm just taking it one are-you-fucking-kidding-me at a time."

Over the next 48 hours, we'd find ourselves in the cumulative care of more than 20 healthcare professionals. Every time I attempt to count, I realize I've overlooked someone. From Dr. Clark Lewis and a calming force of nurses at the clinic here in Whistler, to the paramedics along for our transfer to Vancouver, and the doctors and (so many) nurses and staff from the E.R., Orthopedic and O.R. units that would tend to us in our time at Children's Hospital, [there are many to thank].

Let me be clear that our son's injury wasn't life threatening or even critical. This is just our remarkable healthcare system at work. A system of individuals who happened to be in a notable state of unease due to an impending crisis—that cared for us without hesitation in a way that leaves me emotional with gratitude.

Individuals like the nurses at Whistler Health Care Centre who treated us—patient and family—as one. Who spoke candidly to us, but gently to my son—the words my husband and I couldn't find. Who swooped in as I froze and held me up as I fell apart.

I watched you dance around us, none of you missing a step. I am so grateful for these moments of raw compassion and empathy—for you being damn good at your jobs.

To the dozens of healthcare professionals we met in our brief experience and the thousands more that are somehow keeping it together in these unprecedented times: Please know you are valued.

These moments in a day's work can mean the world to the families you care for. I can't imagine what this is like for you, but my heart aches as I consider the trauma you may be left with from helping others through their own. Take care of yourselves in these strange times.

To everyone else: this innocent accident involved more resources than I can count. Think about that as you struggle to sit still. We live in a society that tends to push boundaries. Whistlerites—an anomaly to the human race, most comfortable while challenging our own comfort zones. A lingering winter may keep our impulses at bay but inevitably, the snow will melt, the trails will clear and we'll be itching to get out there (out anywhere!) to take advantage of what lies beneath.

Please take it easy. Try sitting still even. I know it's hard. I know you aren't used to it. But the last thing our healthcare system needs right now is even the slightest possibility of having to take on more than it already is. Don't risk adding to the burden.

Stay home, play safe.

Lindsey Ataya // Whistler

Whistler MAC says thanks

On behalf of the Whistler Mature Action Community (Whistler MAC) board and membership, we want to acknowledge and thank all the community businesses, the organizations and health professionals, and the many residents who help our Whistler 55+ / Seniors. Daily throughout the year, and especially now during current COVID-19 global pandemic, you have been so supportive of us.By following government and health authority protocol requirements, we sometimes feel alone and isolated. Like many residents in our community, we are missing in-person time with family and friends. At the same time, we all realize the importance to staying at home and self-distancing when going out in the community.We join in to recognize our medical professionals by clapping and banging pots at 7 p.m. daily.

We thank Pique Newsmagazine for continuing to publish and keep us all connected! We really appreciate all the stores, grocery and other services, for opening early for seniors' needs. We are able to shop, to get medications, and to manage other health/life services at a safe distance and with less stress.Thank you Whistler Transit for free bus services and the Resort Municipality of Whistler for your community health and social services page updates (whistler.ca/about/community-health-and-social-services).As always, we appreciate the Whistler Community Services Society's programs and counselling services (mywcss.org) and the United Way/Better at Home programs (betterathome.ca).We are each making a difference as individuals. Working together in our community, we will find a positive and proactive resolution to COVID-19. This kind of focus will help bring innovation and streamlined systems for all age groups around the world. With our cooperative spirit, we will move our world forward with balance, health and wellness!To connect with Whistler MAC for updates—visit our website at www.whistlermac.org, Whistler MAC Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/960888177281796/, or email: chair@whistlermac.org for further assistance.

Kathy White // Chair, Whistler MAC

Save the hikes for later

I'm disappointed by the selfishness on display by many in the hiking community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Too many of us are asking, "What loopholes can I find in the public-health advisories to justify my next hike?" instead of "What can I do to help limit the number of people who will die from coronavirus?"

Many hikers are laser-focused on the two-metre rule, ignoring other equally important aspects of social and physical distancing.

The sacrifice we're being asked to make as hikers is minor in comparison to what's at stake, particularly for vulnerable and marginalized people. Clearly, any weakening of our collective efforts to reduce the spread of the virus will also prolong the need for widespread park, trail, and campsite closures.

Your favourite hike isn't going anywhere. Please stay home, go outside in your neighbourhood for exercise, and do your part to flatten the curve.

Stephen Hui // Author, 105 Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia

Recycle with gloves, please

I observe about 35 per cent of users of the Recycle Depot are not wearing gloves. To date in Whistler, we have been very lucky not to have a coronavirus outbreak of major proportions despite the number of visitors we host. Could GFL spare some money from their Green Paint-a-thon to post a few signs to suggest that the doors on the bins can only be accessed with gloves—or better still, not allow those without gloves to enter the facility?Maybe with traffic on Highway 99 down at least 70 per cent, a few [RCMP] officers could be spared to enforce this edict.

Lennox McNeely // Whistler

Celebrating Zero Ceiling

Here at Zero Ceiling, the events of recent weeks have fundamentally disrupted our programs. As many of you know, we support youth who have experienced homelessness with our 12-month program providing employment, housing, life skills, and wrap-around support.

Many of these young people have had challenging childhoods and a large proportion have aged-out of foster care with little to no support. The last few weeks have created yet more instability for them.

We are working hard to meet the individual needs of each of our participants and many of our graduates who still live in the Sea to Sky and further afield. This has always been our approach and is now more important than ever.

We're working to ensure their housing is stable and they remain as healthy, physically and mentally as possible. We're doing weekly grocery deliveries, cooking virtual family dinners together, delivering our life-skills program online, and connecting with everyone individually. We are also considering how we can expand our services to provide support to more young people in vulnerable situations in our community and further afield.

We would like to recognize our incredible staff team, which has taken the last few weeks in stride, delivered our program and worked behind the scenes to ensure that our participants get through these weeks and months in the best way possible.

We would also like to thank three outstanding Whistler community members that have served on our Board of Directors for a number of years, and stepped down at our AGM on April 14.

Dave Halliwell, as board chair, has overseen the evolution of Zero Ceiling in recent years and has done an incredible job of building the strong team (board and staff) that we have today. Geoff Telfer has also served for many years and provided valuable strategic advice at many key points in our development. Last, but definitely not least, Dakota Williams has served on the board as a graduate of the program. His life experience and perspective has been extremely valuable as we continually evolve our programs.

Thank you Dave, Geoff, and Dakota—we will miss you. We are excited to welcome Catherine Power-Chartrand and Nicola Bentley to the board.

It has been heartwarming to watch the community mobilize (from their homes) over the last few weeks and gives us immense assurance that Whistler will come out of this tough period a strong, resilient community. We recognize that times are extremely tough for everyone in Whistler right now. If you are able to continue to support Zero Ceiling with a donation (www.zeroceiling.org), we would certainly welcome it. Thank you.

Chris Wrightson and Sean Easton

Zero Ceiling co-executive directors

BC Hydro needs to stop two-tier billing now

Premier Doug Ford of Ontario recently announced a change in Ontario One Hydro billing.

Effective immediately, the two-tier billing regime has been discontinued, and all power usage by Ontario clients will be charged at the first-tier rate.

With the lockdown of citizens in their homes, the kilowatt usage has climbed markedly.

Those with children would have experienced a huge increase in their billing. This has been stopped. I commend Premier Ford for this leadership decision.

Here in B.C., we pay $0.0945 per kilowatt for the first 677 kws and $0.1417 for all the rest per month. My bill (two-person household) for the past two-month billing period was $446 or $223 per month.

Step-two usage cost is $284! Step one is $128.

Total usage for the period was 3354 kws. If billed at the first tier rate, my bill would have been $317—$128 less!

I can just imagine the amounts families with children are paying! Scary!

BC Hydro is doing and saying nothing about this massive rip-off of their clients. Their website simply says that if you can't pay the bill or are about to be cut off for lack of payment, they would defer payment, if you qualify.

Premier Horgan must order BC Hydro to immediately reduce the rate as Ontario's Premier has done. Otherwise, BC Hydro will reap windfall profits over this pandemic.

Peter G Parry

Birken

(Editor's note: The COVID-19 Customer Assistance Program provides customers the option to defer bill payments or arrange for flexible payment plans with no penalty. Customers are encouraged to call BC Hydro's customer team at 1 800 BCHYDRO (1 800 224 9376) to discuss bill payment options.)