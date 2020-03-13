March 13, 2020 A&E » Arts

Lil’wat artist’s painting in Audain Art Museum’s permanent collection 

Levi Nelson’s Nations in an Urban Landscape purchased for $5,000

By
click to enlarge PHOTO SUBMITTED - (Left) Curtis Collins, executive director and chief curator at the Audain Art Museum, poses for a photo with artist Levi Nelson and his painting, Nations in an Urban Landscape. The museum recently purchased the painting for its permanent collection.
  • Photo submitted
  • (Left) Curtis Collins, executive director and chief curator at the Audain Art Museum, poses for a photo with artist Levi Nelson and his painting, Nations in an Urban Landscape. The museum recently purchased the painting for its permanent collection.

This week, Levi Nelson became the first Lil’wat Nation artist to have a piece in the Audain Art Museum’s permanent collection.

His oil painting, Nations in an Urban Landscape, is only the second contemporary acquisition to be made under the auspices of Curtis Collins, executive director and chief curator of the museum.

“I feel extremely privileged,” Nelson says. “When you look at the collection, all the different Northwest Coast nations that live here at the museum, now they have a piece from the Lil’wat Nation. It’s fitting.”

The painting depicts a crowded Downtown Eastside street with Indigenous masks, baskets, and a box tucked into the scene.

“I came up with this idea of wanting to give identity to First Nations people who are marginalized in the Downtown Eastside, just to showcase that Indigenous people who are down in that area come from really strong cultural background still,” he says.

Collins spotted the piece—which incorporates masks found in the museum’s collection—at the launch for Nelson’s solo show, After the Blast, which took place at the Maury Young Arts Centre last December.

After approval from the acquisition board, and funds donated by the Bruno family, they purchased the painting for $5,000.

“We have our acquisitions committee meeting four times a year and some things are approved and other things get declined,” Curtis says. “It’s not automatic. I was a little bit nervous because this was such a bold move with a young artists, but I thought it was a worthwhile effort.”

The painting is currently in the museum’s vault with plans to have it on public display.

Pick up Pique on Thursday for more on this story.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Arts »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Arts

More by Alyssa Noel

Features & Images

March 13, 2020

Waking it up with solar&mdash;Swiss-style

Waking it up with solar—Swiss-style

Lagging climate leadership means finding solutions ourselves More.

Sports

March 13, 2020

Banked slalom major addition to World Ski and Snowboard Festival lineup

Banked slalom major addition to World Ski and Snowboard Festival lineup

With new events, revamped World Ski and Snowboard Festival hopes to maximize inclusivity More.

Opinion

March 12, 2020

164 years until gender parity

164 years until gender parity

More.

A&E

March 13, 2020

Lil’wat artist’s painting in Audain Art Museum’s permanent collection

Lil’wat artist’s painting in Audain Art Museum’s permanent collection

Levi Nelson’s Nations in an Urban Landscape purchased for $5,000 More.

Food & Drink

March 6, 2020

Tired of that same old staff meal you've eaten a thousand times? Whistler Food Swap can help

Tired of that same old staff meal you've eaten a thousand times? Whistler Food Swap can help

Facebook group connects local workers to trade staff meals More.

Events

Wed., March 18, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Thu., April 23, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Fri., April 24, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Red Cross Emergency First Aid Course is the OFA Level 1

Red Cross Emergency First Aid Course is the OFA Level 1

@ Hosteling International Whistler
The Red Cross Emergency First Aid Course is the OFA Level 1 equivalent and is... More.

Features & Images

March 8, 2020

Awesome Andalusia:

Awesome Andalusia:

A Cyclist's Shangri-La and Photographer's Dream—Pueblos Blancos More.

Music

March 12, 2020

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Calm Like a bomb, Vancouver's Rage Against the Machine tribute band, plays The Crystal Lounge on Friday, March 13 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

March 13, 2020

Please post responsibly

Please post responsibly

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation