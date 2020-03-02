March 02, 2020 News » Regional

Local church creates fundraiser for Squamish family 

Donations go toward family of two-year-old who died following parking lot incident

click to enlarge KEILI BARTLETT/FILE PHOTO - Flowers, cards and toys have been placed near the scene where a Squamish toddler was hit by a vehicle on Feb. 28.
  • KEILI BARTLETT/FILE PHOTO
  • Flowers, cards and toys have been placed near the scene where a Squamish toddler was hit by a vehicle on Feb. 28.

After the tragic incident in a Squamish parking lot on Feb. 28 claimed the life of a toddler, the Rock Church has put together a fundraiser to support the family.

Five hours after the fundraiser was launched on Feb. 29, it raised more than half of its $5,000 goal. The organizers increased the goal amount to help support the family and cover funeral costs. By March 1, it had raised almost $20,000, double its then $10,000 goal.

The lead pastor of the Rock Church, Glenn Davies, told The Chief some of the congregation stepped forward to create the fundraiser.

"The majority of our church are young families," he said. "They know this family is going to need help financially.

"The beauty of [the fundraiser] is it includes the community, it's not just our church. It's the whole community. They're all grieving."

Davies said he is not surprised by the generosity of Squamish.

"This community is an incredibly loving and giving, family-oriented community. I'm very proud of this community," he said. "As I'm sure they're probably feeling right now, nothing will bring their daughter back. I'm sure down the road ... hopefully it will bring healing when you know that you're not alone."

Families in the congregation organized the fundraiser with permission from the child's family. The names of the family members have not been released.

Davies said he'd also like to thank all the first responders who helped, and acknowledged how difficult such a situation is on them as well.

The "Help Squamish family who lost their 2y/o daughter" fundraiser can be found on GoFundMe.

