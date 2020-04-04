April 04, 2020 News » Whistler

Local photographers capture the moment—and raise money for good causes 

Pembertonian Chad Chomlack and Whistlerite Rachel Lewis spent the week shooting portraits from a distance

By
click to enlarge Pemberton photographer Chad Chomlack is shooting "Porch-Raits" to raise money for the Pemberton Food Bank. - PHOTO BY CHAD CHOMLACK
  • Photo by Chad Chomlack
  • Pemberton photographer Chad Chomlack is shooting "Porch-Raits" to raise money for the Pemberton Food Bank.

Chad Chomlack isn’t a family or portrait photographer.

Rather, the Pembertonian is best known for his action sports photography—even winning the Deep Winter photo challenge in 2016.

So, when he heard that some U.S. photographers were shooting “porch sessions” of people from a requisite six-metre distance during the COVID-19 pandemic, he wasn’t immediately drawn to the idea.

“I saw it as a ploy for photographers to make some extra money and do some good at the same time,” he says.

But then his friend and Revelstoke counterpart Zoya Lynch (2014’s Deep Winter winner, it should be mentioned) called him up. “She started to do these [portraits] and her motivation was like, ‘Hey, we’re living in a time right now that I don’t want to forget,’” he recalls.

That point resonated with him.

“I don’t want this time to pass by without documenting the truth of what’s going on,” Chomlack says. “I felt like framing it through the portraits is a great way to get into people’s lives and see a little window of what’s going on.”

And so, earlier this week, he launched his “Porch-Raits” project. Pembertonians contacted him through Instagram to make a minimum donation of $25 to the Pemberton Food Bank in exchange for a photo outside their home.

“I’d roll up in my truck and then I’d have their cell number and they’d either come to the window or their front entrance,” he says. “It takes about five or 10 minutes. I’d pretty much shoot from my truck, but for a few I’d walk within 10 or 15 feet.”

Last Monday, March 30, he snapped 26 in one day, and, in total, raised well over $1,000 in donations.

“In 10 years we could look back on this time and go, ‘I wish I would’ve captured more and found a way to do that,’” he says. “I think as a photographer, personally, it’s our responsibility to create art in times like this—and not as self-promotion or whatever. Take this time to observe and capture and watch and learn and listen and communicate.”

In Whistler, Rachel Lewis—who might be best known for her musical talents, but is also a family, portrait, and wedding photographer—was attracted to the idea of contributing to the community during this tumultuous time.

Not only does she live across the street from the Whistler Health Care Centre, but her mom is also a nurse.

“I’ve had a few families reach out to me to ask for family pictures when it’s all over, so I figured it was something a lot of families would be interested in receiving,” she says. “And I thought, ‘How can I contribute to the COVID-19 craziness in Whistler?”

During her husband’s work-from-home lunch break, she’s been handing over baby duties and heading out to snap photos with donations for the Whistler Health Care Foundation. Her title: ISOlove, a play on a camera setting and the word isolation.

click to enlarge Whistler photographer Rachel Lewis' photo project is called ISOlove. She's raising money for the Whistler Health Care Foundation. - PHOTO BY RACHEL LEWIS
  • Photo by Rachel Lewis
  • Whistler photographer Rachel Lewis' photo project is called ISOlove. She's raising money for the Whistler Health Care Foundation.

“At the end of the first day it raised $450,” she says. “I’m hoping to keep that up.”

Seeing families she knows—albeit from a distance—for a few minutes has been a side perk of the project.

“I’ve been here 13 years,” Lewis says. “Usually when I see these people we give hugs. One of the families I photographed yesterday, they had a baby gift for me and they were like, ‘I was meaning to give this to you for a while! I’ll leave it on the porch and you can grab it afterwards.’”

“It will end one day, but everything we do right now can help that day be sooner.”

To contact Rachel Lewis in Whistler visit rachellewislenswork.com. To contact Chad Chomlack in Pemberton check out www.instagram.com/chadchomlack.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Whistler »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Whistler

More by Alyssa Noel

Features & Images

April 3, 2020

The Fire that Saved Sun Valley

The Fire that Saved Sun Valley

A Whistler backcountry skier tours the scorched earth of Central Idaho More.

Sports

April 3, 2020

Tilston named Alpine Canada men's head coach

Tilston named Alpine Canada men's head coach

Armstrong set to take over at WMSC More.

Opinion

April 3, 2020

The FOMO will fade if we all stay home

The FOMO will fade if we all stay home

More.

A&E

April 3, 2020

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts organization also compiles list of online resources for entertainment and education during the pandemic More.

Events

Sundays, 9 p.m.

Local’s Sunday Sesh

Local’s Sunday Sesh

@ Tapley's Pub
You are invited to party like a local at the local’s house party. Enter as... More.

Features & Images

March 29, 2020

Anatomy of a lockdown

Anatomy of a lockdown

Travelling in France during COVID-19 More.

Music

March 12, 2020

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Calm Like a bomb, Vancouver's Rage Against the Machine tribute band, plays The Crystal Lounge on Friday, March 13 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

April 3, 2020

What kind of world do we want to come back into?

What kind of world do we want to come back into?

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation