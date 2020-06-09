Locals launch Bottles for Black Lives Matter 

A group of seven young Whistlerites have banded together to create a non-profit organization called Bottles for Black Lives Matter.

In just four days, the group collected and returned enough recyclables to raise $1,000 to donate to various organizations that support the Black Lives Matter movement.

“When we attended the anti-racism rally [in Whistler on June 1] we were amazed by the turn out and reminded of the strength of this community,” said Arnica Wight, a founding member of the group, in an email. “Shortly after the rally, I saw a post by some extended friends in Toronto who were doing a bottle drive, raising money exclusively for bail of peaceful protestors. My friends and I immediately knew that an initiative like this would succeed in Whistler, and that same day created our account and began organizing pickups.”

Part of the fundraiser’s appeal is its simplicity, she added. “We thought that this initiative was perfect because even those experiencing financial difficulty due to COVID-19 or otherwise would be able to contribute to the cause,” Wight said. “We knew that raising money for bail of peaceful protestors was important at this time, but by donating our funds to different places each week we will be able to impact a greater variety of organizations.”

In the first day the group—made up of Whistler Secondary School graduates—had 10 pickups and raised $167. It grew from there with a variety of restaurants and businesses offering up their recyclables.

“The Pemberton community has also reached out expressing their appreciation for our efforts and have contributed their own recyclables as well!” Wight added.

The group is choosing a new organization to donate to each week, drawing from this list blacklivesmatters.carrd.co/.

If you would like to donate your empties to Bottles for Black Lives Matter, find them on Facebook or on Instagram (@bottlesforblm) or email bottlesforblm@gmail.com. They will arrange a pick-up time convenient for you.