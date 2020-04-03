Man charged in Squamish homicide 

A 21-year-old Squamish man has been charged in the death of his mother, police have confirmed.

Ryan Grantham has been charged with second-degree murder after his 64-year-old mother, Barbara Waite, was found dead in a Squamish home on April 1.

“It has been a tough few months for the community of Squamish and today is one of those days where we will need to come together to support each other and the family and friends of Barbara Waite,” said Sgt. Sascha Banks of the Sea to Sky RCMP in a release.

Police said officers responded after a family member found a body in a home in the 40000 block of Government Road.

“Frontline officers determined that the victim, later confirmed to be Ms. Waite, had met with foul play and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called in,” reads a release from homicide investigators.

Grantham will appear in B.C. Provincial Court on April 9.

Homicide investigators said they are still collecting evidence with the help of the Sea to Sky RCMP, the Vancouver Police Department, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the BC Coroners Service.

This story originally appeared in the Squamish Chief on April 3.