May 05, 2020

Man dies after highway collision in Squamish 

RCMP is investigating and asking witnesses to contact officers

By
click to enlarge First responders were seen at Howe Sound Monday afternoon setting up a muster point. - PHOTO BY MYKEL THUNCHER
  • Photo by Mykel Thuncher
  • First responders were seen at Howe Sound Monday afternoon setting up a muster point.

A man in his 20s has died following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 99 south of Squamish, near Darrell Bay.

The accident occurred around noon on May 4 by the Gonzales Creek bridge.

An air ambulance rushed the man, who was the sole occupant and driver of the vehicle, to hospital in the Lower Mainland. He later died of his injuries.

Squamish RCMP and collision analysts are investigating the cause of the motor vehicle incident.

Officers are asking anyone who may have seen the vehicle, a newer model Black BMW coupe, travelling northbound prior to the collision to contact police at 604-892-6100.

Earlier in the day, first responders were seen setting up a muster point at Howe Sound Secondary for the air ambulance.

This story originally appeared in The Squamish Chief on May 4.

