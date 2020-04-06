April 06, 2020 News » Sea to Sky

Man in critical condition after possible stabbing in Squamish 

Man in 60s rushed to Lower Mainland hospital in critical condition

By
PEXELS.COM
  • Pexels.com

A man in his 60s was rushed to a Lower Mainland hospital in critical condition following what police are calling an alleged stabbing in Downtown Squamish on Friday.

Police said they received a call that a man was stabbed in an apartment building in the 38000 block of Second Avenue on April 3. When officers arrived, they found multiple people helping a man “suffering from a possible stab wound," according to a release.

A second male with minor injuries was arrested by officers and transported to hospital. He has been released from custody and is facing a charge of aggravated assault.

He is expected to appear in North Vancouver court in July.

Officers said they believe the two knew each other, and this was an isolated incident.

Police are still investigating and are asking anyone with knowledge of the situation to call Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100, or contact Sea to Sky Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.solvecrime.ca to remain anonymous.

This story originally appeared in the Squamish Chief on April 6.

