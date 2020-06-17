June 17, 2020 News » Regional

Many arrests as Vancouver police enforce injunction against homeless camp 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY THE CANADIAN PRESS/JONATHAN HAYWARD - Police are on the scene as campers are asked to leave property owned by the Port of Vancouver next to Crab Park in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
  • Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
  • Police are on the scene as campers are asked to leave property owned by the Port of Vancouver next to Crab Park in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

VANCOUVER — Police have made dozens of arrests after they say 46 people refused to obey a court injunction and leave a tent encampment on Vancouver's waterfront.

An email from police says the arrests happened late Tuesday afternoon as demonstrators sat on the ground and refused to leave the site near CRAB Park on federal land operated by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

Police say the 46 were taken into custody for civil contempt of court, and one person was arrested for mischief and released without charges earlier in the day.

They were among more than 100 people who had been living at the site since last month's closure of a much larger tent camp at nearby Oppenheimer Park.

Police said 60 residents left the port authority property as officers acted on the injunction issued last week.

A spokeswoman for those campers says they have since moved to a new site about two kilometres away at Strathcona Park.

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says in a statement that the CRAB Park residents were "forcefully displaced," without any direction about where to find safe housing.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart says the port authority lands are under federal control and enforcement of the CRAB Park injunction underscores the need for Ottawa to join B.C. and the city in addressing homelessness.

"The only way to end homelessness is by building housing, not evicting homeless residents without a plan for where they are to go next," Stewart says in a statement released Tuesday.

Stewart, B.C.'s Housing Minister Selina Robinson and the federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen will meet next week to discuss the federal role in housing, the statement says.

Chrissy Brett, spokeswoman for the new homeless encampment at Strathcona Park, says the site has been dubbed Camp K-T, with K representing Kennedy Stewart and T standing for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Both leaders have fostered a stigma against the homeless by suggesting they are dangerous addicts, Brett says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2020

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by The Canadian Press

Features & Images

June 13, 2020

Camping advice from 'Ol' Bill'

Camping advice from 'Ol' Bill'

More.

Sports

June 13, 2020

Sea to Sky CrossFit gyms ponder next steps

Sea to Sky CrossFit gyms ponder next steps

Local businesses wait and see how to respond after CEO resigns following racist tweet More.

Opinion

June 11, 2020

The 'she-cession' reality

The 'she-cession' reality

More.

A&E

June 11, 2020

Whistler festivals and events move online for 2020

Whistler festivals and events move online for 2020

Children's festival, Whistler Writers Festival, and Holiday Market announce changes More.

Food & Drink

June 8, 2020

Good 'inner' news from &#10;outer space

Good 'inner' news from outer space

With some luck and food sharing, Bob and Doug will be spaced out for a while More.

Features & Images

June 7, 2020

Let's go salmon fishing

Let's go salmon fishing

West Coast salmon fishing is one of the first tourism sectors to open as COVID-19 restrictions ease More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

June 13, 2020

Camping advice from 'Ol' Bill'

Camping advice from 'Ol' Bill'

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation