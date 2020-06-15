Many questions after recent police encounters with Indigenous community 

The death of Rodney Levi of the Metepenagiag Mi'kmaq Nation in an RCMP shooting Friday night in New Brunswick continues to put the focus on police relations with Indigenous communities in Canada.

Here's a look at major stories on the subject in the past month:

Death of Rodney Levi

Roger Augustine, the regional chief representing New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, said Levi was shot near the community, about 30 kilometres west of Miramichi. He added that Levi was a relative, saying he has a grandson in the area who shares Levi's last name.

The RCMP said officers responded to a complaint about an "unwanted man'' in a home near the community at 7:40 p.m. local time.

"When police arrived, they were confronted by a man who was carrying knives,'' said RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.

She said officers used a stun gun several times but were unable to subdue the man.

Arrest of Chief Allan Adam

RCMP dash-cam footage was released publicly Friday as part of a court application to stay criminal charges against the chief of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation.

It shows a Mountie charging at an agitated Adam, tackling him to the ground and punching him in the head in Fort McMurray, Alta.

The 12-minute video from early on March 10 shows a black truck idling outside the Boomtown Casino in downtown Fort McMurray in the glow of flashing police lights.

Adam can be seen walking back and forth between the truck and an RCMP cruiser, shouting profanities at an officer out of view. The chief tells the officer to tell his sergeant: "I'm tired of being harassed by the RCMP."

"Sir, just return to your vehicle. I'll come talk to you in a minute," the Mountie replies.

A few minutes later, after some arguing, Adam gets out of the truck's passenger seat and takes off his jacket as he strides toward the officer. A woman in the driver's seat gets out and Adam crouches as though bracing for a fight.

There is more arguing and Adam gets back into the passenger seat. The officer is seen pushing the woman against the truck and yanking her by the shoulder as she shouts, "Ow!"

"Hey! Leave my wife alone! You come for me," Adam says, before swatting the officer's hands away from the woman.

The second officer charges at Adam shortly after and tackles him to the ground.

Winnipeg arrest

Police are defending the actions of officers who kneed and kicked a man while arresting him and are reaching out to Indigenous leaders to discuss what happened Thursday.

A blurry, 74-second video taken by a bystander and posted online shows three officers in Winnipeg struggling to turn a man on the ground over to handcuff him.

One officer knees the man in the back twice. A fourth officer walks up and kicks the man two times in the shoulder. One officer deploys a Taser while another puts a foot on the man's shoulder.

The man is soon in cuffs.

Kevin Walby, an associate professor of criminal justice at the University of Winnipeg, said the video shows problematic behaviour, since the suspect was already on the ground when he was kneed, kicked and shocked with a Taser.

"All three of those uses of force come after the person is already detained and restrained,'' Walby said.