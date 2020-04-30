McSkimming receives Jim Marshall Leadership Award 

Longtime Whistler Blackcomb (WB) executive Rob McSkimming received some big news on April 29.

McSkimming was announced as the winner of the 2020 Jim Marshall Leadership Award, which is given to someone who is, "recognized for their exceptional skills and dedication to their chosen profession and has made meaningful contribution to the sport of recreational skiing," according to the Canada West Ski Areas Association (CWSAA), which bestows the honour. The CWSAA board of directors and past chairs choose the recipient annually.

With the accolade, McSkimming joins a group that includes several Whistler luminaries, including Hugh Smythe, Doug Forseth and Franz Wilhelmsen.

"That definitely put things into perspective. You look at that list and you go at first, 'I'm not sure that I belong in that club, but it sure is a nice club to be part of,'" he said in an April 30 interview. "There are a lot of people I've worked with, some closer than others, but who I've always had tons and tons of respect for."

McSkimming said he got word of the award a few days beforehand from WB president of mountain operations Doug MacFarlane.

"I was totally shocked and surprised, for sure. It came out of the blue. It was not something I had really thought about or expected in any way," he said.

Among McSkimming's accomplishments during his 38-years with WB are: envisioning the potential of lift-accessible mountain biking and helping to create the Whistler Mountain Bike Park; developing the Crankworx mountain bike festival, which has subsequently expanded into a three-stop world tour; and while director of the ski school, working with Bart Barczynski to host the inaugural Never Ever Days at WB to bring new skiers to the sport.

