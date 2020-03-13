March 13, 2020 News » Whistler

Meet Whistler's new top municipal staffer 

virginia cullen to assume position april 20; furey to leave rmow in june

HAIL TO THE CHIEF - Virginia Cullen is the Resort Municipality of Whistler's new chief administrative officer.
  • HAIL TO THE CHIEF
  • Virginia Cullen is the Resort Municipality of Whistler's new chief administrative officer.
 

Features & Images

