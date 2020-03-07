March 07, 2020 News » Whistler

Metcalf assumes interim GM role 

Search for new CAO nears completion

With the retirement of Whistler's general manager of resort experience Jan Jansen last month, economic development manager Toni Metcalf will be filling the position on an interim basis.

"We are so excited about you sitting at that table providing your insight and your very good work," Crompton said in his mayor's report at the March 3 council meeting.

"It's nice to have someone sit there who we know and we trust ... we're so confident having you join us, so we're grateful for you taking the role."

A new general manager of resort experience will be hired once a new chief administrative officer is in place—which might be sooner rather than later.

"We will have details very soon," Crompton said of the CAO search after the meeting.

