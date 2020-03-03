March 03, 2020 News » Regional

Metro Vancouver passenger lied about having coronavirus to change flight 

'They self-identified as having the coronavirus, stating that was the reason for changing their flight.'

The incident allegedly took place on Friday, Feb. 28, when a passenger who was booked on a Swoop flight tried to change their flight.
  • The incident allegedly took place on Friday, Feb. 28, when a passenger who was booked on a Swoop flight tried to change their flight.

A passenger reportedly attempted to change a flight at the Abbotsford International Airport on Friday by claiming that they had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The incident allegedly took place on Friday, Feb. 28, when a passenger who was booked on a Swoop flight tried to change their flight.

"They self-identified as having the coronavirus, stating that was the reason for changing their flight," explained Larissa Mark, communications and public relations strategist with Swoop, in an email.

Mark added that a medical note is needed for changes as a result of a medical situation as per Swoop's changes and cancellation policy.

"No medical certificate was provided. They were not allowed to make the change and left the airport," she wrote.

With this in mind, Mark said that Swoop took the claim very seriously and sanitized all appropriate surfaces. Furthermore, they followed up with the passenger, who indicated the statement was made in order to change their flight.

"We do not suggest anyone who is feeling unwell to show up at the airport, but rather utilize our call centre. The safety of our guests, crew and aircraft is always our top priority, and we are committed to providinga safe travel and work environment," she said. "Should a guest present ill or fall ill during travel, our frontline teams and crews are trained to handle multiple scenarios and situations that can arise on the ground or onboard our aircraft, and have access to real-time support of physicians when requested."

Swoop is unable to confirm details or additional information about the guest due to privacy reasons.

