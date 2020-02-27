February 27, 2020 News » Whistler

Minor injuries in helicopter crash northwest of Brandywine Mountain 

Third major accident for Blackcomb Helicopters since 2018, according to Transport Canada

By
click to enlarge PHOTO SUBMITTED - The aftermath of a Blackcomb Helicopters crash in the Callaghan on Monday, Feb. 24.
  • Photo submitted
  • The aftermath of a Blackcomb Helicopters crash in the Callaghan on Monday, Feb. 24.

The pilot and passengers of a Blackcomb helicopter sustained minor injuries in a crash this week northwest of Brandywine Mountain, police confirmed in a release.

Whistler RCMP was notified Monday, Feb. 24 that a helicopter had crashed in the Callaghan Consrvancy earlier in the day. At about 12:40 p.m., the Blackcomb Helicopters aircraft rolled over while landing in the backcountry. The pilot and passengers were all able to exit the aircraft with only minor injuries reported.

The helicopter was completely totalled in the crash.

Transport Canada is investigating the incident, the third major accident for Blackcomb Helicopters dating back to 2018, according to an incident report.

Transport Canada notes the company was involved in six incidents in 2019, including the two other crashes, one of which resulted in three injuries; two long-line incident drop-offs in which the pilot "mistakenly released the wrong button"; two major engine problems resulting in emergency landings; and a "major communication problem" in which a helicopter had to avoid a Havilland Beaver aircraft "that could have been fatal, putting all passengers in grave danger," the report said.

Earlier this month, the company announced the hire of a new GM as it looks to expand its operations. It has also added three new Bell 212 helicopters to its fleet in the past two years.

A spokesperson for Blackcomb Helicopters was unavailable for comment until Friday, Feb. 27.

Pique will update this story once we hear back.

Tags: , ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of RCMP, Blackcomb Helicopters

More Whistler »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Whistler

More by Brandon Barrett

Features & Images

February 21, 2020

Olympic offshoots

Olympic offshoots

Looking back at how the 2010 Winter Olympics left its mark on Whistler, Canada and beyond More.

Sports

February 27, 2020

VIDEO: Smart claims first NorAm win

VIDEO: Smart claims first NorAm win

Slopestyler tops Calgary podium in season debut More.

Opinion

February 27, 2020

Where is tourism in B.C.'s Budget 2020?

Where is tourism in B.C.'s Budget 2020?

More.

A&E

February 27, 2020

Top Uprising slideshow highlights 'the female story'

Top Uprising slideshow highlights 'the female story'

Erin Hogue and Vince Emond take home the people's choice award More.

Food & Drink

February 27, 2020

Ottawa banking on food to grow appetite for Indigenous tourism

Ottawa banking on food to grow appetite for Indigenous tourism

Former Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre head says hunting, fishing regulations should be loosened to accommodate authentic culinary experiences More.

Events

Fridays, 3:30-11 p.m. and Saturdays, 6-10 p.m.

Youth Centre Drop-In

Youth Centre Drop-In

@ Maury Young Whistler Youth Centre
The Youth Centre is a fun space for 13 to 18 year olds featuring ping... More.

Features & Images

February 23, 2020

Bajan beauty abounds

Bajan beauty abounds

Shipwreck snorkelling and luxe-resort accommodation are just the ticket to feel special in Barbados More.

Music

February 27, 2020

Dan Vogl isn't living to work

Dan Vogl isn't living to work

Fresh from Melbourne, the singer-songwriter has quickly gained attention in the resort More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

February 22, 2020

What's in a name?

What's in a name?

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation