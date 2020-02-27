Minor injuries in helicopter crash northwest of Brandywine Mountain 

The pilot and passengers of a Blackcomb helicopter sustained minor injuries in a crash this week northwest of Brandywine Mountain, police confirmed in a release.

Whistler RCMP was notified Monday, Feb. 24 that a helicopter had crashed in the Callaghan Consrvancy earlier in the day. At about 12:40 p.m., the Blackcomb Helicopters aircraft rolled over while landing in the backcountry. The pilot and passengers were all able to exit the aircraft with only minor injuries reported.

The helicopter was completely totalled in the crash.

Transport Canada is investigating the incident, the third major accident for Blackcomb Helicopters dating back to 2018, according to an incident report.

Transport Canada notes the company was involved in six incidents in 2019, including the two other crashes, one of which resulted in three injuries; two long-line incident drop-offs in which the pilot "mistakenly released the wrong button"; two major engine problems resulting in emergency landings; and a "major communication problem" in which a helicopter had to avoid a Havilland Beaver aircraft "that could have been fatal, putting all passengers in grave danger," the report said.

Earlier this month, the company announced the hire of a new GM as it looks to expand its operations. It has also added three new Bell 212 helicopters to its fleet in the past two years.

A spokesperson for Blackcomb Helicopters was unavailable for comment until Friday, Feb. 27.

Pique will update this story once we hear back.