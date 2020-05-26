More than 313,000 have completed B.C.'s COVID-19 survey 

There's a week left to tell the province your experiences and needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, more than 313,000 people have taken part, said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. The provincewide survey, called Your Story, Our Future, was launched May 12.

"We want to be sure to hear your story of your experiences during this pandemic so we can best understand where the needs are and the things that we have to do moving forward," Henry said.S

Health officials are using the survey to try to understand the impact of COVID-19 measures on individuals and communities.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix has said collecting local data is essential for public-health planning. For that reason, health officials are hoping to hear from all ages and communities.

The survey is at and is available in English, simplified Chinese and Punjabi. It takes about 15 minutes to complete. Participants can remain anonymous or provide their contact information.

The survey can also be completed over the phone by calling 1-833-707-1900 seven days a week between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Assistance is available in 150 languages.

Participants can express their interest in other studies, including a blood-testing study to determine immunity in the province and one on the use of technology to co-ordinate information sharing and contact tracing.

