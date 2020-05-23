More than 80% of COVID-19 patients recovered 

As B.C. enters its second week of phase two in the reopening of the economy, 82 per cent of British Columbians infected with the COVID-19 virus have recovered, and new cases continue to fall.

There are currently 14 long-term care homes still with active cases, but no new cases to report.

"I'm actually very happy to say today is the first day in some time that we have had no new resident cases to report in our long-term care homes," Henry said. "We do, however, have an additional community outbreak to report today."

She said five employees at the Nature's Touch frozen fruit and vegetable plant in Abbotsford tested positive. It has voluntarily shut down temporarily. There has also been a second federal prison with an outbreak—the Mountain Institution.

"The outbreaks tell us that the virus is still out there," Henry said.

She therefore urged British Columbians to continue to avoid large gatherings and to ease into the reopening of society.

"Move forward slowly," Henry said.

There were 10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed since Friday, bringing the total to 2,517. But 2,057 of those people infected are now recovered.

There were 303 active cases in B.C. as of Saturday. There have been two new deaths in long-term care homes since Friday, bringing the total death toll to 157.

Here are today's COVID-19 numbers for Saturday, May 23, with numbers from May 22 in brackets:

New cases: 10 (18)

Total: 2,517 (2,507)

Recovered: 2,057 (2,042)

Active cases: 303 (310)

Hospitalized: 39 (41)

Intensive care: 8 (8)

Deaths: 157 (155)

Confirmed cases by region:

Vancouver Coastal Health: 890

Fraser Health: 1,244

Island Health: 127

Interior Health: 194

Northern Health: 62

Find the original story here.