May 23, 2020 News » Regional

More than 80% of COVID-19 patients recovered 

Just 10 new COVID-19 since Friday, two new deaths, no new outbreaks at long-term care homes

By
click to enlarge BC GOVERNMENT - Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
  • BC Government
  • Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

As B.C. enters its second week of phase two in the reopening of the economy, 82 per cent of British Columbians infected with the COVID-19 virus have recovered, and new cases continue to fall.

There are currently 14 long-term care homes still with active cases, but no new cases to report.

"I'm actually very happy to say today is the first day in some time that we have had no new resident cases to report in our long-term care homes," Henry said. "We do, however, have an additional community outbreak to report today."

She said five employees at the Nature's Touch frozen fruit and vegetable plant in Abbotsford tested positive. It has voluntarily shut down temporarily. There has also been a second federal prison with an outbreak—the Mountain Institution.

"The outbreaks tell us that the virus is still out there," Henry said.

She therefore urged British Columbians to continue to avoid large gatherings and to ease into the reopening of society.

"Move forward slowly," Henry said.

There were 10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed since Friday, bringing the total to 2,517. But 2,057 of those people infected are now recovered.

There were 303 active cases in B.C. as of Saturday. There have been two new deaths in long-term care homes since Friday, bringing the total death toll to 157.

Here are today's COVID-19 numbers for Saturday, May 23, with numbers from May 22 in brackets:

New cases: 10 (18)

Total: 2,517 (2,507)

Recovered: 2,057 (2,042)

Active cases: 303 (310)

Hospitalized: 39 (41)

Intensive care: 8 (8)

Deaths: 157 (155)

Confirmed cases by region:

Vancouver Coastal Health: 890

Fraser Health: 1,244

Island Health: 127

Interior Health: 194

Northern Health: 62

Find the original story here.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by Nelson Bennett / Business in Vancouver

Features & Images

May 23, 2020

Dirt Designations

Dirt Designations

Part 1: The stories behind Whistler's mountain bike trails More.

Sports

May 22, 2020

Whistler triathlete set to climb for fundraiser

Whistler triathlete set to climb for fundraiser

Karsten Madsen will bike the equivalent of Mount Everest's height on Saturday More.

Opinion

May 21, 2020

Calling out racism

Calling out racism

More.

A&E

May 21, 2020

Paint night moves online

Paint night moves online

Whistler artist Andrea Mueller launches classes for kids and adults More.

Food & Drink

May 23, 2020

Struck while still stuck

Struck while still stuck

Tasty tidbits gleaned in these interesting times More.

Features & Images

May 17, 2020

A funny thing happened at the lake:

A funny thing happened at the lake:

Spending the weekend at a Portuguese sailing regatta More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

May 15, 2020

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation