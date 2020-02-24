February 24, 2020 News » Whistler

MPSC cardio room expansion to open tomorrow 

Project completed well ahead of schedule

THE MEADOW PARK Sports Centre's $1.4-million expansion project is finished and set to open tomorrow—more than a month ahead of schedule.

The expansion area will open at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, and the community is invited to join in a short celebration (eat some cake, then work it off in the new cardio room!).

Certain pieces of equipment may not be available today and tomorrow until 3 p.m. as the final touches are put in place.

The project was funded in part by an anonymous $400,000 donation through the Whistler Community Foundation's Emerald Foundation.

The work includes the expansion of the cardio area on the footprint of the previous outdoor deck, as well as a new public stretching area, a new water fountain, new larger televisions, adjustable lighting, high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Sproatt and Rainbow Mountain.

"Meadow Park Sports Centre is one of our busiest community hubs," said Mayor Jack Crompton in a release. "This investment in our community means we will be able to continue to provide residents and visitors with an outstanding public facility to help meet their fitness needs. We are very appreciative for the donation through the [Whistler Community Foundation] that helped make this project possible."

Olympic offshoots

Crawford cracks five minutes at Peak to Valley

Our Games, our legacies

Bergmann Piano Duo play the hits

Village mainstay Black's Pub sells to Gibbons Whistler

Prenatal Classes

Bajan beauty abounds

Bergmann Piano Duo play the hits

What's in a name?

