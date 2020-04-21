April 21, 2020 News » Regional

Nearly half of B.C. businesses may not or will not re-open 

Roughly one in 12 businesses will not re-open after restrictions related to COVID-19 are lifted

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY BRADEN DUPUIS - Whistler Village's Olympic rings—normally a major attraction for photo-taking visitors—sit lonely and quiet.
  • PHOTO BY BRADEN DUPUIS
  • Whistler Village's Olympic rings—normally a major attraction for photo-taking visitors—sit lonely and quiet.

Close to half of B.C. businesses may not or will not re-open when governments ease restrictions imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a new business survey.

Of the nearly 1,300 businesses surveyed, 38 per cent are uncertain about their ability to re-open, while eight per cent will not re-open.

"Businesses are doing everything possible to remain viable, but an increasing number are reaching the point of no return. There is a small window to support the survival and eventual recovery of a significant number of businesses and it is, to a great extent, reliant on the scale and speed of government support," said Bridgitte Anderson, president and CEO of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade (GVBOT), in a news release.

The survey from organizations that include the GVBOT, BC Chamber of Commerce (BCCC) and Business Council of British Columbia, with assistance from the Mustel Group, captures how hard member businesses have been hit by government measures related to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than half of businesses surveyed (54 per cent) have seen their revenue decrease by 75 per cent or more, and the number of businesses reporting steep revenue losses has increased over time. Two-thirds have seen revenue drop by at least half.

For most businesses, wages are the top operating expense (64 per cent), but a third of the 1,284 businesses surveyed say federal government programs-such as Ottawa's wage subsidy program-will not help, either because businesses do not qualify, or federal relief will not come fast enough.

Just over half of businesses do believe federal programs will be helpful, once implemented. Only a third are confident they will qualify for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy. Reasons given by businesses that say they do not qualify for the wage subsidy, include not having employees on payroll and not meeting the required 15 per cent decline in revenue to be eligible.

Beyond the pandemic, the survey shows businesses are concerned about their ability to recover. Attracting customers and revenue (79 per cent), cashflow (55 per cent) and rehiring staff (28 per cent) are among the business community's top concerns.

"How government listens and responds to the business community in the coming weeks will be the game-changer in terms of economic recovery," stated BCCC president and CEO Val Litwin in a release.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

More by By Hayley Woodin/ Business in Vancouver

Features & Images

April 20, 2020

Dick Fairhurst's memories: Josef Janousek

Dick Fairhurst's memories: Josef Janousek

More.

Sports

April 16, 2020

Whistler's Thompson siblings look back on campaigns

Whistler's Thompson siblings look back on campaigns

Ski-crosser Marielle finished third overall while alpine racer Broderick made return from injury More.

Opinion

April 18, 2020

OPINION: Pandemic modelling is a useful tool, but not a crystal ball

OPINION: Pandemic modelling is a useful tool, but not a crystal ball

'The most recent B.C. modelling shows us that in the face of this storm, we have made considerable progress in our province.' More.

A&E

April 18, 2020

Hail Hollywood Satan! (and Quarantino 4)

Hail Hollywood Satan! (and Quarantino 4)

More.

Food & Drink

April 15, 2020

With the rent due, some Whistler eateries have no choice but to reopen

With the rent due, some Whistler eateries have no choice but to reopen

'We're not asking for a free ride,' says Peaked Pies co-owner More.

Events

Mondays, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Monday Mix Madness

Monday Mix Madness

@ The Keg
He’s top of the food chain and he’ll sweep away the Monday pains. He’ll shock... More.

Features & Images

April 12, 2020

Mesmerized by magical Morocco:

Mesmerized by magical Morocco:

My anniversary road trip More.

Music

April 3, 2020

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts organization also compiles list of online resources for entertainment and education during the pandemic More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

April 17, 2020

The optimist's guide to self-isolation

The optimist's guide to self-isolation

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation