New art exhibits abound 

Looking to spice up those rainy, deep winter days with a little art?

Well, you're in luck because new solo art exhibits abound in Whistler this month.

First up, B.C.-based painter Shannon Ford has a new show called Bear in Mind opening with a party on Friday, Feb. 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mountain Galleries. While she focuses on wildlife (like bears, hence the show's name), horses, and cattle, she puts her own unique spin on it "to capture the personality, and more poignantly, the energy of her subjects."

Bahamas-based Canadian artist Jane Waterous is also coming to Whistler for her annual solo show at Whistler Contemporary Gallery fro Feb. 14 to 16. She's best known for her Gatherings series in which she uses three-dimensional, sculpture-like figures that come together to create a bigger image. Check out her latest work—and take part in a meet-and-greet—during this show.

Then from Feb. 15 to 21, head to the Adele Campbell Gallery for Angela Morgan's solo exhibit. Her new winter collection—made up of whimsical wintery scenes—will be on display with an opening party on Feb. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Right on the tail of that show, wildlife painter Susie Cipolla will take over the Adele Campbell space for her solo exhibit, with the opening reception on Feb. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Anonymous Art Show returns

The Anonymous Art Show—one of Arts Whistler's biggest fundraisers of the year—is returning on April 3 to the Maury Young Arts Centre.

But first, they're looking for art.

To be considered for the show—which, as the name suggests, exhibits each eight-inch by eight-inch (or 20.32 centimetre) piece with the name hidden until it is purchased—you have to submit a completed piece of work on canvas to Arts Whistler and fill out an online registration. Each artist can submit up to two pieces of work, but note that Arts Whistler reserves the right to only display one.

The deadline to submit is March 2 at the end of the day. For full instructions and more information, visit artswhistler.com/event/call-for-artists-anonymous-art-show.

Art for kids

Arts Whistler's Krafty Kids series returned this month with different crafts for budding artists ages three to eight every Thursday through March.

On Feb. 13, the theme is Crafts for Friends and Families, with kids making handmade items to show their friends and family some love in time for Valentine's Day and Family Day.

On Feb. 20, participants will have "fun with felt," and on Feb. 27 the superhero/ super-royalty theme will see them making masks and crowns.

Each session runs from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. for $5 (you can also purchase a five-time punch card with the fifth session free). All ages are welcome, but kids must be accompanied by an adult. All supplies are included.

For more information or to register, visit artswhistler.com/event/krafty-kids.