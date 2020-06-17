New COVID-19 outbreak at Mission hospital 'very concerning' 

There has been an outbreak of COVID-19 at a small hospital in Mission that is connected to another outbreak at a care home, says provincial health officer Bonnie Henry.

"There have been two new health-care facility outbreaks, at the Mission Memorial Hospital and Tabor Home in Abbotsford," Henry said in a news release Wednesday.

"The outbreak at Tabor Home and at the Maple Hill long-term care facility announced yesterday are connected to the outbreak at Mission Memorial Hospital. These recent health-care outbreaks are very concerning and clearly demonstrate that COVID-19 remains in our communities.

"Mission Memorial is a small hospital, which means services for the local community are now limited to urgent and emergency care only.

"While we are monitoring the situation closely, we are hopeful that we have caught these outbreaks in the early stages."

Fraser Health says it is limiting visitor access at the Tabor Home, and has deployed a "SWAT" team that includes clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care officers.

While there have been no new deaths to report, there has been a slight uptick in new COVID-19 cases, related to the care home and hospital. There were 19 new confirmed cases since Tuesday. An outbreak at the Oppenheimer Group produce distributor in Coquitlam has been declared over.

Here are today’s COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday June 17, with numbers from June 16 in brackets:

New cases: 19 (10)

Total: 2,775 (2,756)

Recovered: 2,422 ( 2,416)

Active cases: 185 (172)

Hospitalized: 11 (11)

Intensive care: 5 (5)

Deaths: 168 (168)

Confirmed cases by region:

Vancouver Coastal Health: 946

Fraser Health: 1,438

Island Health: 130

Interior Health: 196

Northern Health: 65

