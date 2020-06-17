June 17, 2020 News » Regional

New COVID-19 outbreak at Mission hospital 'very concerning' 

Services at Mission hospital reduced to urgent care only, after outbreak connected to care homes

By
click to enlarge B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is pictured addressing the media on June 16, 2020. 'These recent health-care outbreaks are very concerning and clearly demonstrate that COVID-19 remains in our communities,' she said. | BC Government
  • B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is pictured addressing the media on June 16, 2020. 'These recent health-care outbreaks are very concerning and clearly demonstrate that COVID-19 remains in our communities,' she said. | BC Government

There has been an outbreak of COVID-19 at a small hospital in Mission that is connected to another outbreak at a care home, says provincial health officer Bonnie Henry.

"There have been two new health-care facility outbreaks, at the Mission Memorial Hospital and Tabor Home in Abbotsford," Henry said in a news release Wednesday.

"The outbreak at Tabor Home and at the Maple Hill long-term care facility announced yesterday are connected to the outbreak at Mission Memorial Hospital. These recent health-care outbreaks are very concerning and clearly demonstrate that COVID-19 remains in our communities.

"Mission Memorial is a small hospital, which means services for the local community are now limited to urgent and emergency care only.

"While we are monitoring the situation closely, we are hopeful that we have caught these outbreaks in the early stages."

Fraser Health says it is limiting visitor access at the Tabor Home, and has deployed a "SWAT" team that includes clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care officers.

While there have been no new deaths to report, there has been a slight uptick in new COVID-19 cases, related to the care home and hospital. There were 19 new confirmed cases since Tuesday. An outbreak at the Oppenheimer Group produce distributor in Coquitlam has been declared over.

Here are today’s COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday June 17, with numbers from June 16 in brackets:

New cases: 19 (10)

Total: 2,775 (2,756)

Recovered: 2,422 ( 2,416)

Active cases: 185 (172)

Hospitalized: 11 (11)

Intensive care: 5 (5)

Deaths: 168 (168)

Confirmed cases by region:

Vancouver Coastal Health: 946

Fraser Health: 1,438

Island Health: 130

Interior Health: 196

Northern Health: 65

nbennett@biv.com

@nbennett_biv

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by Nelson Bennett / Business in Vancouver

Features & Images

June 13, 2020

Camping advice from 'Ol' Bill'

Camping advice from 'Ol' Bill'

More.

Sports

June 13, 2020

Sea to Sky CrossFit gyms ponder next steps

Sea to Sky CrossFit gyms ponder next steps

Local businesses wait and see how to respond after CEO resigns following racist tweet More.

Opinion

June 11, 2020

The 'she-cession' reality

The 'she-cession' reality

More.

A&E

June 11, 2020

Whistler festivals and events move online for 2020

Whistler festivals and events move online for 2020

Children's festival, Whistler Writers Festival, and Holiday Market announce changes More.

Food & Drink

June 8, 2020

Good 'inner' news from &#10;outer space

Good 'inner' news from outer space

With some luck and food sharing, Bob and Doug will be spaced out for a while More.

Features & Images

June 7, 2020

Let's go salmon fishing

Let's go salmon fishing

West Coast salmon fishing is one of the first tourism sectors to open as COVID-19 restrictions ease More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

June 13, 2020

Camping advice from 'Ol' Bill'

Camping advice from 'Ol' Bill'

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation