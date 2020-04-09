New COVID cases continue decline 

New COVID-19 cases dropped again Thursday, although there were two more deaths reported since Wednesday.

There were 34 new cases since Wednesday, when new cases were at 45, bringing the total to 1,370. Hospitalizations are also down slightly – 132 compared to 135 Wednesday, although intensive care numbers are slightly up – 68, compared to 61 Wednesday.

There were two additional deaths, bringing the total to 50.

British Columbia will enter a critical period this weekend in its efforts to “flatten the curve” of the COVID-18 virus.

Daily case numbers over the past few days have suggested B.C. is approaching a critical inflection point in getting the spread of the virus at a plateau point.

But the Easter long weekend could frustrate all the efforts British Columbians have collectively made over the past month, if people do not continue to self-isolate this coming weekend.

With an Easter weekend coming, sunny weather and encouraging signs that B.C. is close to flattening the curve, people may be tempted to have backyard barbecues, take their boats out fishing, hold Easter egg hunts, host big family dinners or otherwise celebrate the long weekend by getting together with others.

That could undo much of the progress made to date to contain the virus, and prolong the containment measures now in place.

“We are not over the hump yet,” said public health officer Bonnie Henry, who urged people to stay home this weekend. "We just need people to hold the line."

Here are the daily case counts for April 9, compared with numbers from April 8 in brackets:

New COVID-19 cases: 34 (45)

BC Total: 1,370 (1,336)

Hospitalized: 132 (135)

Intensive care: 68 (61)

Recovered: 858 (838)

Deaths: 50 (48)

Confirmed cases by region:

* Vancouver Coastal Health: 626

* Fraser Health: 508

* Island Health: 82

* Interior Health: 130

* Northern Health: 24

nbennett@biv.com

@nbennett_biv

This story originally appeared here.