March 31, 2020 News » Regional

New ventilators promised in days as industrial response to COVID-19 kicks in 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/MARK LENNIHAN - A ventilator is displayed during a news conference, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the New York City Emergency Management Warehouse, where 400 ventilators have arrived and will be distributed.
  • Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mark Lennihan
  • A ventilator is displayed during a news conference, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the New York City Emergency Management Warehouse, where 400 ventilators have arrived and will be distributed.

OTTAWA — Hundreds of ventilators are now in production as part of the federal government's efforts to shore up national stockpiles of crucial equipment needed to fight COVID-19.

Thornhill Medical, a Toronto-based company, says it's making 500 ventilators that will arrive at hospitals and health-care facilities in early April.

The company is one of three signed up by the federal government on March 20 to produce critical goods. Two others are also at work, one making masks and another developing rapid COVID-19 test kits.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday the government has signed letters of intent with five other companies to also produce equipment.

Overall, the government has spoken to 3,000 different firms, he said.

But how much gear the country will need is up to Canadians themselves, Trudeau said.

"We will need more masks, ventilators and testing kits, but how many more we need depends entirely on you," Trudeau said.

"If you stay home and follow public health recommendations, you can slow the spread."

Ventilators are considered crucial as COVID-19 is a respiratory disease and in severe cases can make impossible for people to breathe on their own.

Thornhill Medical said it has teamed up with manufacturing company Linamar to make the ventilators.

"We are honoured to provide our Canadian-made ventilator system to support Canadians and our health-care system in its efforts to fight COVID-19," said Lesley Gouldie, the company's CEO, in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2020.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

More by The Canadian Press

Features & Images

March 29, 2020

The power of perseverance

The power of perseverance

We're at the forefront of bringing diversity to winter sports. Finally. More.

Sports

March 31, 2020

Daniells commits to Clippers

Daniells commits to Clippers

Whistler hockey player eager to play in Nanaimo More.

Opinion

March 29, 2020

We will get through this ...

We will get through this ...

More.

A&E

March 28, 2020

In self-isolation? Learn guitar!

In self-isolation? Learn guitar!

Local musician Will Ross goes remote for lessons More.

Food & Drink

March 19, 2020

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

Agri-food expert says weakening Loonie and potential for political tension could lead to price hikes More.

Events

Fridays, 9:30 p.m.

Friday Night Live

Friday Night Live

@ Tapley's Pub
Dance the night away to local live music.... More.

Features & Images

March 29, 2020

Anatomy of a lockdown

Anatomy of a lockdown

Travelling in France during COVID-19 More.

Music

March 12, 2020

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Calm Like a bomb, Vancouver's Rage Against the Machine tribute band, plays The Crystal Lounge on Friday, March 13 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

March 27, 2020

When will I be able to eat my coworkers' &#10;candy again?

When will I be able to eat my coworkers' candy again?

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation