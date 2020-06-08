No COVID-19 deaths in B.C. since Friday 

A number of large public protests appear not to have resulted in a spike in new COVID-19 cases, at least not yet.

There have been no new deaths over the last three days, said Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry today, and only 29 new cases over a three-day period, with new cases being in the single digits over the last two days.

There were 14 new cases between Friday and Saturday, six between Saturday and Sunday, and nine between Sunday and today.

Outbreaks at one long-term care facility, the New Vista Society, has been declared over, as have two community outbreaks at poultry plants.

Asked when restrictions will be lifted on visitations at long-term care homes, Henry said her office said a new policy will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

"This is something we are doing province-wide," she said. "We do expect that will be in place in the coming weeks."

The total number of confirmed cases have been adjusted upwards slightly, due to a data correction. The total—previously 2,632—has been adjusted up to 2,659.

Here are today’s COVID-19 numbers for Monday June 8, with numbers from June 5 in brackets:

New cases: 0 (1)

Total: 2,659 (2,632)

Recovered: 2,390 (2,272)

Active cases: 183 (193)

Hospitalized: 16 (21)

Intensive care: 4 (5)

Deaths: 167 (167)

Confirmed cases by region:

Vancouver Coastal Health: 907

Fraser Health: 1,362

Island Health: 130

Interior Health: 195

Northern Health: 64

This story originally appeared in Business in Vancouver on June 8.