June 01, 2020

No glacier skiing/riding this year, WB says 

'I do not take the decision lightly:' COO

A longtime summer tradition in Whistler won't be returning this year.
As Whistler Blackcomb (WB) preps a scaled-back operating plan for the 2020 summer season, a longtime summer tradition won't be returning this year.

In an email to staff on June 1, WB chief operating officer Geoff Buchheister announced there will be no glacier skiing or riding this summer due to COVID-19.

"I know many of you, along with some of the biggest names in our sport, have fond memories of participating in summer glacier camps," Buchheister said.

"I am disappointed we are unable to offer glacier skiing and riding this summer. I do not take the decision lightly and understand the impact it will have on the businesses who operate camps on the glacier, but, first and foremost, our priority has to be on planning for a safe summer operation."

Glacier access "adds a layer of complexity over an already complex situation," he added.

"By narrowing our focus to our summer operation, we can ensure that our team is preparing a plan that is careful, measured and realistic, while in keeping with provincial health guidelines," he said.

"We need to get it right for the sustainability of our business and community. I'll have more to share on that summer plan in the coming weeks, along with an opening date."

