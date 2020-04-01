April 01, 2020 News » Regional

North Shore cops cancel April Fools' prank (but they're letting us see it anyway) 

By
click to enlarge West Vancouver police spokesman Const. Kevin Goodmurphy explains the IFELL while North Vancouver Sgt. Peter DeVries rag-dolls on a local trail. Photo supplied/YouTube
It's April Fools' Day but, frankly, no one is in the mood for being fooled right now.

Weeks ago, the North Shore's two police agencies planned a co-ordinated April 1 prank for the rest of us. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they opted to not release their satirical video as planned, but, figuring we're all still in need of a good laugh, they're letting us see it anyway – prefaced by a serious public health message.

"We wanted it to be a silly April Fools gag, but now we hope it can be used as another vehicle for the message about physical distancing," said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy, West Vancouver police spokesman.

Goodmurphy and North Vancouver RCMP spokesman Sgt. Peter DeVries hatched the idea over coffee long before the pandemic struck, according to a joint release from the two departments.

"It's amazing how different things were just a few weeks ago. The concept of 'physical distancing' was totally foreign to everyone, including us," DeVries said. "If it gives you a chuckle, pass it on so it brightens someone else's day. ... Please make our bumps and bruises worthwhile."

"And pass it on even if it doesn't make you laugh," Goodmurphy added. "Hopefully it will be another step toward planking the curve."

This article originally appeared here.

The Moment /
