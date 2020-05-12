May 12, 2020 News » Regional

'Nurses are everyday heroes,' says Trudeau 

This week especially, get outside at 7 p.m. and make some noise to support those fighting COVID-19

In a statement released on Monday, May 11, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the country's nurses "everyday heroes" as they fight and serve on the front lines against COVID-19.

"During this difficult time, when we must stay apart to be safe, nurses are playing a dual role: delivering critical health care while providing a bridge to our loves ones," said Trudeau.

"In cities across Canada and around the world, people are showing their support and appreciation for nurses and other health care workers by clapping during shift changes, and leaving rainbows in windows and on driveways to spread hope.

"The unwavering dedication nurses show to patients and our communities in inspiring to all of us, and will help get us through this pandemic."

Canada is celebrating National Nursing Week from May 11 to 17 to bring awareness and celebrate the contributions nurses have made to the well-being of all Canadians.

According to the Canadian Nurses Association, this year's theme for National Nursing Week is "Nurses: A Voice to Lead-Nursing the World to Health," which showcases how nurses play an important role in attending to various health care challenges.

Trudeau encourages Canadians to take this week to thank a nurse they know for taking "good care of us."

This is the week to get outside at 7 p.m. and bang those pots and ring those bells.

To read the original story go here.

