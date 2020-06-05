One more death, one new case of COVID-19 in B.C. in past 24 hours 

B.C. had only one new COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours for a total 2,632 cases.

One case from June 4 was removed due to a data correction.

Minister of Health Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said June 5 there are 193 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 2,272 people who tested positive have recovered.

“Of the total COVID-19 cases, 21 individuals are hospitalized, five of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation,” they said in a joint statement.

There are cases in every B.C. health region. Since the start of the pandemic to now, those numbers are:

• Vancouver Coastal Health 908;

• Fraser Health 1,335;

• Island Health, 130;

• Interior Health 195, and;

“There has been one new COVID-19 related death in the Fraser Health region, for a total of 167 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release said. “There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks and the outbreak at the Berkley Care Centre has been declared over. In total, five long-term care or assisted-living facilities continue to have active outbreaks."

While there have been no new community outbreaks, public health teams continue to provide support for the eight such ongoing outbreaks.

Dix and Henry stressed the need for ongoing caution to avoid new infections.

The key, they said is to minimize the number of new cases and close contacts, manage clusters and outbreaks with rapid contact tracing by public health teams and to modify as needed the measures we are all following.

“This means you should continue to assess your risks with every step and take precautions to protect yourself and those around you,” they said. “Without exception, always stay home when ill and follow the rules for safe physical distancing. Remember that the provincial health officer’s order limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people remains in place.”

