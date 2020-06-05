June 05, 2020 News » Whistler

One more death, one new case of COVID-19 in B.C. in past 24 hours 

193 active COVID-19 cases, 2,272 people have recovered

By
click to enlarge Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix have stressed the need for caution despite a slowing pace of new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. | B.C. government
  • Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix have stressed the need for caution despite a slowing pace of new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. | B.C. government

B.C. had only one new COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours for a total 2,632 cases.

One case from June 4 was removed due to a data correction.

Minister of Health Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said June 5 there are 193 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 2,272 people who tested positive have recovered.

“Of the total COVID-19 cases, 21 individuals are hospitalized, five of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation,” they said in a joint statement.

There are cases in every B.C. health region. Since the start of the pandemic to now, those numbers are:

• Vancouver Coastal Health 908;

• Fraser Health 1,335;

• Island Health, 130;

• Interior Health 195, and;

“There has been one new COVID-19 related death in the Fraser Health region, for a total of 167 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release said. “There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks and the outbreak at the Berkley Care Centre has been declared over. In total, five long-term care or assisted-living facilities continue to have active outbreaks."

While there have been no new community outbreaks, public health teams continue to provide support for the eight such ongoing outbreaks.

Dix and Henry stressed the need for ongoing caution to avoid new infections.

The key, they said is to minimize the number of new cases and close contacts, manage clusters and outbreaks with rapid contact tracing by public health teams and to modify as needed the measures we are all following.

“This means you should continue to assess your risks with every step and take precautions to protect yourself and those around you,” they said. “Without exception, always stay home when ill and follow the rules for safe physical distancing. Remember that the provincial health officer’s order limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people remains in place.”

jhainsworth@glaciermedia.ca

@jhainswo

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Whistler »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Whistler

More by Jeremy Hainsworth / Business in Vancouver

Features & Images

June 5, 2020

'COVID is temporary; climate change is inevitable'

'COVID is temporary; climate change is inevitable'

Whistler's environmental advocates find opportunity in crisis More.

Sports

June 5, 2020

Whistler rider to tackle Everesting challenge

Whistler rider to tackle Everesting challenge

Alex Jessett to ride for charity in Bayshores and Kadenwood on Sunday More.

Opinion

June 4, 2020

The way forward

The way forward

More.

A&E

June 4, 2020

Arts Whistler launches new month of Bike Sessions

Arts Whistler launches new month of Bike Sessions

Catch Conor Fitz & Rad livestreaming on Thursday, June 4 More.

Food & Drink

May 29, 2020

The SLCC invites Whistler to 'Bring Home the Bannock' through new takeout, delivery service

The SLCC invites Whistler to 'Bring Home the Bannock' through new takeout, delivery service

Initiative aimed at raising local awareness of museum's Indigenous-inspired cuisine More.

Features & Images

May 31, 2020

Bacuit Bay

Bacuit Bay

Adventures on tropical reefs, sandy beaches all by sea kayak More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

May 30, 2020

A crash course in archives

A crash course in archives

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation