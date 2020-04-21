April 21, 2020 A&E » Arts

Organizers cancel Squamish Constellation Festival 2020 event 

By
click to enlarge A crowd at the 2019 Squamish Constellation Festival. - Photo: FILE PHOTO/KEILI BARTLETT
  • A crowd at the 2019 Squamish Constellation Festival. Photo: FILE PHOTO/KEILI BARTLETT

Like many other large-scale events, the Squamish Constellation Festival has announced it won't be happening this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The festival was slated for July 24 to 26.

"We are saddened to share that we will not be able to come together in the beautiful Sea to Sky for our #2020Vision." reads a news release.

"This weekend, B.C.’s health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that large gatherings will not be possible this summer, and, like you, we are devastated. That said, we want to do whatever is best to keep the community at large safe, healthy, and put us all in a position to come together as soon as possible."

During her Saturday briefing, Henry said that large events such as weddings, festivals and the PNE, would definitely not be able to happen this summer, due to fears of the spread of the pandemic.

Last summer was the first year for the multi-day Squamish music festival.

The announcement says that later this week ticket purchasers will be contacted and offered the ability to defer their early bird tickets to 2021, or request a refund.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Arts »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Arts

More by The Chief staff / Squamish Chief

Features & Images

April 20, 2020

Dick Fairhurst's memories: Josef Janousek

Dick Fairhurst's memories: Josef Janousek

More.

Sports

April 16, 2020

Whistler's Thompson siblings look back on campaigns

Whistler's Thompson siblings look back on campaigns

Ski-crosser Marielle finished third overall while alpine racer Broderick made return from injury More.

Opinion

April 18, 2020

OPINION: Pandemic modelling is a useful tool, but not a crystal ball

OPINION: Pandemic modelling is a useful tool, but not a crystal ball

'The most recent B.C. modelling shows us that in the face of this storm, we have made considerable progress in our province.' More.

A&E

April 21, 2020

Organizers cancel Squamish Constellation Festival 2020 event

Organizers cancel Squamish Constellation Festival 2020 event

More.

Food & Drink

April 15, 2020

With the rent due, some Whistler eateries have no choice but to reopen

With the rent due, some Whistler eateries have no choice but to reopen

'We're not asking for a free ride,' says Peaked Pies co-owner More.

Events

Thursdays, 9:30-11 a.m.

Activate and Connect for Seniors 50+

Activate and Connect for Seniors 50+

@ Whistler Community Services
Connect with friends, new and old, through weekly activities. Meet at Whistler Community Services Society.... More.

Features & Images

April 12, 2020

Mesmerized by magical Morocco:

Mesmerized by magical Morocco:

My anniversary road trip More.

Music

April 3, 2020

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts organization also compiles list of online resources for entertainment and education during the pandemic More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

April 17, 2020

The optimist's guide to self-isolation

The optimist's guide to self-isolation

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation