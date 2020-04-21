Organizers cancel Squamish Constellation Festival 2020 event 

Like many other large-scale events, the Squamish Constellation Festival has announced it won't be happening this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The festival was slated for July 24 to 26.

"We are saddened to share that we will not be able to come together in the beautiful Sea to Sky for our #2020Vision." reads a news release.

"This weekend, B.C.’s health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that large gatherings will not be possible this summer, and, like you, we are devastated. That said, we want to do whatever is best to keep the community at large safe, healthy, and put us all in a position to come together as soon as possible."

During her Saturday briefing, Henry said that large events such as weddings, festivals and the PNE, would definitely not be able to happen this summer, due to fears of the spread of the pandemic.

Last summer was the first year for the multi-day Squamish music festival.

The announcement says that later this week ticket purchasers will be contacted and offered the ability to defer their early bird tickets to 2021, or request a refund.