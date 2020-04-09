Pair arrested after stolen van recovered in Britannia Beach 

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Squamish RCMP

The recovered van.

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to a stolen van recovered in Britannia Beach, police said in a release.

At approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, Squamish RCMP was contacted by the owner of a gold Westfalia van, which police said had been stolen from Vancouver four days earlier.

The owner had posted pictures of the missing van on a Facebook van forum and someone had sent a message to say they had spotted the van in a parking lot off Britannia Beach.

When RCMP located the van, officers found a man sleeping in the driver's seat.

He was arrested.

Police learned a woman passenger was also in the area. With the help of the Integrated Police Dog Services (IPDS) Officer and his police service dog Kal, the woman was found and arrested.

Both individuals were transported to Squamish.

A 45-year-old man, Mohamad Gandomi, from Vancouver, was charged with possession of stolen property.

The woman was held on outstanding warrants from Surrey and New Westminster.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of the Squamish RCMP

Police service dog Kal.

"Squamish RCMP were fortunate to work alongside the local IPDS members and have them serve the communities in the Sea to Sky Corridor," said Sgt. Sascha Banks in a news release. "Without this collaboration, the second occupant may not have been located and therefore tying up valuable resources from Squamish and the Lower Mainland."

Anyone with any information regarding this or any crime is asked to contact the Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or go to the website www.solvecrime.ca.

This story originally appeared in the Squamish Chief on April 8.