April 09, 2020 News » Sea to Sky

Pair arrested after stolen van recovered in Britannia Beach 

Squamish RCMP and Integrated Police Dog Services deployed

By
click to enlarge The recovered van. - PHOTO COURTESY OF SQUAMISH RCMP
  • Photo courtesy of Squamish RCMP
  • The recovered van.

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to a stolen van recovered in Britannia Beach, police said in a release.

At approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, Squamish RCMP was contacted by the owner of a gold Westfalia van, which police said had been stolen from Vancouver four days earlier.

The owner had posted pictures of the missing van on a Facebook van forum and someone had sent a message to say they had spotted the van in a parking lot off Britannia Beach.

When RCMP located the van, officers found a man sleeping in the driver's seat.

He was arrested.

Police learned a woman passenger was also in the area. With the help of the Integrated Police Dog Services (IPDS) Officer and his police service dog Kal, the woman was found and arrested.

Both individuals were transported to Squamish.

A 45-year-old man, Mohamad Gandomi, from Vancouver, was charged with possession of stolen property.

The woman was held on outstanding warrants from Surrey and New Westminster.

click to enlarge Police service dog Kal. - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SQUAMISH RCMP
  • Photo courtesy of the Squamish RCMP
  • Police service dog Kal.

"Squamish RCMP were fortunate to work alongside the local IPDS members and have them serve the communities in the Sea to Sky Corridor," said Sgt. Sascha Banks in a news release. "Without this collaboration, the second occupant may not have been located and therefore tying up valuable resources from Squamish and the Lower Mainland."

Anyone with any information regarding this or any crime is asked to contact the Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or go to the website www.solvecrime.ca.

This story originally appeared in the Squamish Chief on April 8.

Tags: , , ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of...

More Sea to Sky »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Sea to Sky

More by Squamish Chief Staff

Features & Images

April 3, 2020

The Fire that Saved Sun Valley

The Fire that Saved Sun Valley

A Whistler backcountry skier tours the scorched earth of Central Idaho More.

Sports

April 9, 2020

Whistler clubs cope with COVID-19

Whistler clubs cope with COVID-19

Organizations feeling variety of effects from pandemic More.

Opinion

April 9, 2020

Please, don't come &#10;to Whistler

Please, don't come to Whistler

More.

A&E

April 9, 2020

Go on a virtual 3D tour of iconic Whistler spots

Go on a virtual 3D tour of iconic Whistler spots

If you missed The Chili Thom Experience in 2017, now is your chance to check it out More.

Food & Drink

April 9, 2020

Making do with what y'all got

Making do with what y'all got

Shelf life and spring life in these Covidian times More.

Events

Thursdays, 1-5 p.m.

WorkBC Employment Services Drop In

WorkBC Employment Services Drop In

@ Pemberton Library
Drop in to the Pemberton Public Library every Thursday afternoon and learn how WorkBC can... More.

Features & Images

April 5, 2020

The 'Mother' Mekong

The 'Mother' Mekong

More.

Music

April 3, 2020

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts organization also compiles list of online resources for entertainment and education during the pandemic More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

April 3, 2020

What kind of world do we want to come back into?

What kind of world do we want to come back into?

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation