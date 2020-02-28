Pemberton and District Chamber hires an executive director 

The Pemberton and District Chamber has taken a big step forward, hiring a paid executive director for the first time.

Meredith Kemp is a senior marketing professional with over 20 years of experience. Hiring her on represents a big win for the chamber, said chamber president Graham Turner.

"We are very proud of how far the Pemberton and District Chamber has come over the past few years and are excited to further grow the capacity of our organization," he said in a release.

This marks the first time that the organization has a paid staff member, he added by email.

"The only paid staff members the [Chamber has] had in the past, have been associated with the Visitor Centre or on a consulting bases," he wrote.

"This will be a huge benefit to our chamber members and the business community at large—really exciting!"

Kemp will work in collaboration with community leaders to provide "non-partisan representation" of Chamber members and the business community, according to the release.

As the founder and principal marketing strategist for Amplify Marketing Management, Kemp works with businesses and tourism organizations, including Destination British Columbia.

She previously worked as manager of brand and marketing services for Whistler Blackcomb, having held the role in the lead up to the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"Throughout her career Meredith has been a passionate supporter small business and is looking forward to working in partnership with business and community stakeholders in Pemberton and the surrounding district where she's lived since 2007," said the release.