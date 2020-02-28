February 28, 2020 News » Sea to Sky

Pemberton and District Chamber hires an executive director 

New, paid position seen as important for growing capacity of organization

By
click to enlarge PHOTO SUBMITTED
  • Photo submitted

The Pemberton and District Chamber has taken a big step forward, hiring a paid executive director for the first time.

Meredith Kemp is a senior marketing professional with over 20 years of experience. Hiring her on represents a big win for the chamber, said chamber president Graham Turner.

"We are very proud of how far the Pemberton and District Chamber has come over the past few years and are excited to further grow the capacity of our organization," he said in a release.

This marks the first time that the organization has a paid staff member, he added by email.

"The only paid staff members the [Chamber has] had in the past, have been associated with the Visitor Centre or on a consulting bases," he wrote.

"This will be a huge benefit to our chamber members and the business community at large—really exciting!"

Kemp will work in collaboration with community leaders to provide "non-partisan representation" of Chamber members and the business community, according to the release.

As the founder and principal marketing strategist for Amplify Marketing Management, Kemp works with businesses and tourism organizations, including Destination British Columbia.

She previously worked as manager of brand and marketing services for Whistler Blackcomb, having held the role in the lead up to the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"Throughout her career Meredith has been a passionate supporter small business and is looking forward to working in partnership with business and community stakeholders in Pemberton and the surrounding district where she's lived since 2007," said the release.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Sea to Sky »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Sea to Sky

More by Joel Barde

Features & Images

February 28, 2020

Soil matters: Climate activists in our midst

Soil matters: Climate activists in our midst

The regenerative agriculture movement is alive and well in Pemberton and beyond More.

Sports

February 28, 2020

Bears hosting Final 4

Bears hosting Final 4

Local squad in action Saturday through Tuesday More.

Opinion

February 27, 2020

Where is tourism in B.C.'s Budget 2020?

Where is tourism in B.C.'s Budget 2020?

More.

A&E

February 28, 2020

Boy in the Blue Dress project says 'Let It Go' to gender norms

Boy in the Blue Dress project says 'Let It Go' to gender norms

Local hosts Frozen sing-along in whistler, encourages boys and girls to embrace their inner Elsa More.

Food & Drink

February 27, 2020

Ottawa banking on food to grow appetite for Indigenous tourism

Ottawa banking on food to grow appetite for Indigenous tourism

Former Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre head says hunting, fishing regulations should be loosened to accommodate authentic culinary experiences More.

Events

Mondays

Meatless Mondays

Meatless Mondays

@ Aura Restaurant
Join us every Monday in Whistler Creekside for a $39 vegan 3-course experience. Upgrade to... More.

Features & Images

February 23, 2020

Bajan beauty abounds

Bajan beauty abounds

Shipwreck snorkelling and luxe-resort accommodation are just the ticket to feel special in Barbados More.

Music

February 27, 2020

Dan Vogl isn't living to work

Dan Vogl isn't living to work

Fresh from Melbourne, the singer-songwriter has quickly gained attention in the resort More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

February 28, 2020

Reading while you watch

Reading while you watch

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation