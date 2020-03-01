March 01, 2020 News » Sea to Sky

Pemberton Meadows' volunteer fire department fundraises for new truck 

Fleet addition needed to secure 'semi-protected status' for residents

By
The Pemberton Meadows' volunteer fire department needs a new fire truck, and it is turning to residents for support.
  • photo submitted
  • All aboard The Pemberton Meadows' volunteer fire department needs a new fire truck, and it is turning to residents for support.

The Pemberton Meadows Fire Association is turning to the community for help.

The volunteer fire department launched a fundraising campaign earlier this month in support of a big purchase: A new—albeit used—fire truck.

According to John Cipolla—who works as the department's training officer, having recently retired from a long career with Whistler Fire Rescue Servicethe addition would allow the fire department to qualify for "semi-protected status" under the Fire Underwiters Survey, a body used by insurance companies to calculate fire insurance rates.

"It will decrease what everybody has to pay for their insurance out here," said Cipolla, noting the significance of the purchase.

The department already has three fire trucks—but they are too old to allow the department to qualify.

As of Feb. 24, the department's fundraiser had raised $12,630 of a $25,000 goal.

The department is looking at a range of options in purchasing the new truck, said Cipolla, adding that they range from between $20,000 and $160,000 depending on age and condition.

Cipolla said he has been thoroughly impressed with the community's support of the department's efforts so far.

Previous fundraisers include an event in coordination with The Beer Farmers, a barbecue and homemade apple cider fundraiser, and a chili cook off.

The fire department has also recently gained charitable status—an advent that Cipolla hopes results in more donations.

"With that in place, hopefully some bigger companies will look at [the cause] and go, 'Hey, we can donate and [receive] some tax receipts for that,'" he said.

The department serves an important role in the Pemberton Valley, said Cipolla. Its focus is on fighting exterior fires and backing up Pemberton Fire Rescue. Just last year, the Pemberton Meadows Fire Association assisted Pemberton Fire Rescue at a fire at a tree nursery.

Sourcing water can be tricky, said Cipolla.

"Last year, we used our trucks and [transported] water back and forth to the fire," he said, later clarifying that Pemberton Fire Rescue also had a truck shuttling back and forth. "That was invaluable because it [allowed Pemberton Fire Rescue] ... be at the scene to deal with the fire."

Having retired from Whistler's fire department just over two years ago, Cipolla said it's been great working with a volunteer fire department with a passion for protecting their community.

"These guys are very dedicated up here," he said. "They're willing to learn—they're excited to learn. It's the same kind of camaraderie [found at Whistler Fire Rescue Service].

"Everybody is here to help their neighbours."

To donate check out: ca.gofundme.com/f/fire-truck-fundraiser.

