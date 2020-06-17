June 17, 2020 News » Police Briefs

Pemberton traffic stop uncovers drugs, cash and loaded machine gun, police say 

Police Briefs: Vehicle reported stolen; Elderly man arrested over alleged assault

A routine traffic stop led Pemberton police this week to a trove of suspected drugs, cash and weapons—including a fully loaded machine gun, according to a release.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 13, Mounties observed a driver go through a red light at the corner of Portage Road and Highway 99. After stopping the vehicle, officers learned the driver, a 36-year-old Surrey man, was under court conditions not to possess weapons, police said. A subsequent search turned up several edged weapons, suspected illicit drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash and a loaded Sterling automatic submachine gun.

The vehicle and property have been seized and the driver was taken into custody. Police said the Surrey man would not be released before being brought before a judge.

RCMP continues to investigate and will be recommending several charges, the release went on.

Vehicle reported stolen from Whistler neighbourhood

Whistler police continue to look for a vehicle that was reportedly stolen from a residential neighbourhood last week, according to a release.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, Whistler RCMP received a report of a vehicle stolen from the 2300 block of Cheakamus Way. The vehicle’s owner told investigators the orange 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe with B.C. plates was stolen sometime between 5:30 p.m. on June 8 and 6:45 a.m. the following day.

“Police want to ensure that if you see the vehicle not to approach it or any of the occupants and to call 911, Whistler RCMP at 604 932‐3044 or Crimestoppers,” the release stated.

Elderly man arrested after allegedly assaulting employee of village business

An 80-year-old Ontario man was arrested this week after he allegedly assaulted an employee of a village business over a dispute about his bill, according to police.

On the morning of Sunday, June 14, Whistler RCMP were informed that, just after midnight, a customer of a business in the 4100 block of Village Green reportedly struck an employee during the dispute.

Police were able to track down the suspect and took him into custody, where he was released pending approval of the recommended charges.

